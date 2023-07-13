NISOLO EXPANDS ITS RETAIL FOOTPRINT WITH A NEW STORE IN THE HEART OF NEW YORK CITY

New York City is the newest city in the country to get an in-person retail space from the world's most transparent footwear brand featuring timeless styles that are ethically and sustainably made

NEW YORK, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nisolo, the renowned footwear and accessories brand committed to ethical and sustainable practices, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its fourth brick-and-mortar store in the heart of New York City. Located at 380 Bleecker Street, the new retail space will showcase Nisolo's full range of timeless and responsibly made shoes and accessories.

Following the success of its flagship store in Nashville's Buchanan Arts District and the recent opening of its storefronts in Washington, DC, and Boston, Massachusetts, Nisolo continues its expansion into the cities that our customers are demanding us most. The opening of this store marks a significant milestone for Nisolo's growth this year and retail plans for the future.

Nestled among the vibrant neighborhood of the West Village, Nisolo's newest store is poised to captivate the community's attention. Surrounded by bustling streets, renowned eateries, and trendy boutiques, Nisolo's commitment to sustainability and transparency sets them apart. At Nisolo, every product is designed with a deep commitment to benefiting the producers who make them and giving back more to the planet than is taken away. The brand combats climate change by actively reducing and offsetting 100% of its carbon emissions. The West Village store will offer an extensive range of footwear options, including men's and women's sandals, everyday sneakers, boots, leather handbags, and accessories.

The opening is a continued celebration of Nisolo's Sustainability Facts Label, a groundbreaking evaluation tool that empowers consumers to make informed choices by providing comprehensive sustainability information. Nisolo aims to revolutionize the fashion industry by fostering transparency and encouraging other brands to adopt this level of transparency.

The West Village store will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 am to 7 pm and Sunday from 12 pm to 6 pm, welcoming visitors to explore Nisolo's thoughtfully crafted collection in person.

For more information on the storefront and to shop online, please visit www.nisolo.com or email [email protected]

