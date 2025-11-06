Nisos Announces Formation of Board of Advisors

Security Market Luminaries to Provide Expertise and Strategic Guidance

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nisos, the human risk management company, today announced the formation of its Board of Advisors. The board includes security market luminaries with decades of leadership experience, spanning physical security, cybersecurity, and threat research. Members will provide strategic guidance to aid Nisos in its mission to protect organizations from human-driven threats. Landon Winkelvoss, Nisos co-founder and Vice President, Legal & Intelligence Advisory will serve as the Chairman of the Board of Advisors.

"Our advisory board members will provide us with a holistic view of human risk challenges and opportunities across enterprise, government, military, nonprofit, and the private sector," said Ryan LaSalle, CEO, Nisos. "Their expertise and varied perspectives will be invaluable in guiding our strategy for continued growth and market penetration."

Nisos' Board of Advisors includes:

Dean Geribo , VP Corporate Security, Moderna

Geribo is responsible for Moderna's physical and technical security, including insider threat, global intelligence, brand protection, executive protection, and business resilience. His past roles span healthcare brands, law enforcement, and the United States Marines.

Hayslip's experience includes multiple CIO, CISO, and board roles across billion-dollar enterprises, military, and local government organizations. His focus is on fostering resilience in security operations and addressing the unique challenges faced by businesses today.

Johnson oversees security for all of Meta's payments and financial services and leads its Governance, Risk, and Compliance organization. His previous experience includes key cyber-focused executive roles in government and financial services organizations.

With extensive experience in information and operational technology, Karisik specializes in cyber resiliency, innovating process improvements and leveraging analytical skills to identify inefficiencies, redundancies, and risks.

Lyons led Bristol Myers Squibb's physical security, internal investigations, illegal trade, supply chain and global threat intelligence programs. She also oversaw compliance and ethics investigations and risk based program assessments for the FBI's Internal Inspection Division.

Mayers is a cybersecurity professional and academic researcher focused on cutting-edge technology, innovation, offensive/defensive cyber operations, national security, intelligence, special operations forces, cyber warfare, and foreign policy.

McMahon specializes in strategic planning and global security operations for both physical and cyber security, with an emphasis on multi-stakeholder collaboration. He served in the Navy for 27 years where he was most recently the Deputy Director for Operations at NCIS.

Stifel helps lead the IST's Future of Digital Security work, including serving as Executive Director of the Ransomware Task Force. Her experience spans security and legal roles for think tanks, nonprofits, and government organizations.

Thompson is responsible for all Orlando Magic security strategies, and for all matters related to the protection of Magic physical and intellectual assets; personnel, guests and visitors. His previous experience includes security and law enforcement roles for the US House of Representatives and the United States Capitol Police.

Turskey has leveraged his expertise in cybersecurity, intelligence, and threat hunting to develop innovative platforms, lead cross-functional teams, conduct detailed analysis, identify crimes, and secure elections. He also advised strategic/tactical government cybersecurity initiatives, including the development of the JCDC and multiple cyber policies.

Winkelvoss leads Nisos legal go-to-market, including go-to-market sales, demand generation marketing efforts, law firm partnership acquisition, business development, product management, and project sales conversion to annual recurring revenue. He also sits on the Board of Directors and is involved in the strategic direction of Nisos with Columbia Capital, Paladin Capital Group, and Skylab Capital.

Wolff is co-chair of Akin's cybersecurity, privacy and data protection practice and a member of the firm's government contracts and national security and global investigations practices. He is nationally known for his deep technical background and nuanced understanding of complex legal and policy issues, and has led investigations into hundreds of cybersecurity incidents.

Nisos provides intelligence-driven human risk management solutions covering employment fraud, executive protection, insider threat, and the human element of third-party risks. Its AI-powered human risk management platform Ascend™ was built on a decade of industry-leading adversary intelligence, and enables client-led risk assessments, continuous threat monitoring, and at-a-glance visibility across human risk exposures.

To learn more about Nisos' Board of Advisors, visit: https://nisos.com/company/about-us/#board-advisors

About Nisos

Nisos is the human risk management company specializing in unmasking threats before they escalate. The company is a trusted advisor, operating as an extension of security, intelligence, legal, and human resource teams to protect their people and business. Nisos' intelligence-led solutions help enterprises make critical decisions, manage human risk, and drive real world consequences for digital threats. For more information, please visit: https://www.nisos.com.

