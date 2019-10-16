NiSource Appoints Nick Stavropoulos, Veteran Gas Industry Executive, to Lead Safety Efforts for Columbia Gas of Massachusetts

LAWRENCE, Mass., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NiSource Inc., (NYSE:NI) announced today the appointment of Nick Stavropoulos to a new, senior role focused on safety at Columbia Gas of Massachusetts, one of NiSource's subsidiary companies. Stavropoulos will serve as Chief Safety Advisor for Columbia Gas of Massachusetts, and will report directly to Joe Hamrock, Chief Executive Officer and President of NiSource.

Stavropoulos recently retired from his role as President and Chief Operating Officer of Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) following a career leading several of the country's largest natural gas companies.

Stavropoulos will be based in Massachusetts and will advise on all operational safety strategy and planning statewide. As a senior safety expert, he will also engage regularly with external audiences as the company executes on its safety priorities across the state.

Mark Kempic will remain President and Chief Operating Officer of Columbia Gas of Massachusetts overseeing the operations of the Columbia Gas field and construction teams, including the work underway to verify abandoned service lines in the Merrimack Valley, and working in conjunction with Stavropoulos.

"We know that recent events have led many to lose trust in Columbia Gas and that our customers are worried about whether they are safe in their own homes," said Hamrock. "We take responsibility for that lost sense of security, and to help rebuild confidence and trust we are bringing in an industry safety leader who knows Massachusetts."

Hamrock continued, "We know of no one more qualified to help bolster our team than Nick Stavropoulos. With Nick on board, Mark will be able to more closely focus on our operational priorities, including the service line verifications.

"Nick has the judgment, experience, and a relentless focus on safety to help us through these challenging times. With Nick's expertise and steady hand, we know we will be better able to deliver our services—and most importantly, peace of mind—to our customers."

Stavropoulos joined PG&E in 2011 to lead the multi-billion dollar recovery and restoration effort following the San Bruno explosion. He was promoted to President and COO in March 2017.

Prior to joining PG&E, Stavropoulos served as Executive Vice President, Gas Operations and Chief Operating Officer for National Grid USA, an electricity and natural gas delivery company serving nearly seven million customers in the Northeast United States. As COO of that company, he was responsible for all aspects of its U.S. gas distribution business.

Prior to that role, Stavropoulos was President of KeySpan Energy Delivery. He also held a number of senior leadership positions with successive levels of responsibility, including Chief Financial Officer, at KeySpan's predecessor companies – Colonial Gas Company and Boston Gas.

About Columbia Gas of Massachusetts

Columbia Gas of Massachusetts delivers clean, affordable and efficient natural gas to over 320,000 natural gas customers in southeastern Massachusetts, the greater Springfield area and the Merrimack Valley. Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, the company is the largest gas-only provider in the state and is one of NiSource's seven regulated utility companies. NiSource (NYSE:NI) is one of the largest fully-regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.5 million natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. More information about Columbia Gas of Massachusetts is available at www.ColumbiaGasMA.com.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is one of the largest fully-regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.5 million natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers across seven states through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. Based in Merrillville, Indiana, NiSource's approximately 8,000 employees are focused on safely delivering reliable and affordable energy to our customers and communities we serve. NiSource has been designated a World's Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute since 2012, is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability - North America Index and was named by Forbes magazine as the top-rated utility among America's Best Large Employers in 2017. Additional information about NiSource, its investments in modern infrastructure and systems, its commitments and its local brands can be found at www.nisource.com. Follow us at www.facebook.com/nisource, www.linkedin.com/company/nisource or www.twitter.com/nisourceinc. NI-F

