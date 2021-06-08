NiSource Inc. Announces Two New Leaders in Experience Organization

MERRILLVILLE, Ind., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) announced today that Melanie Berman has been named Senior Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer and Carlos Ayala has been named Vice President & Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer.

In her new role, Berman will lead the human resources function to enable high performance, build talent, shape the evolution of the company's culture and deliver a rewarding employee experience. She will be responsible for NiSource's HR business partnering, employee relations, talent management, organization development, labor relations, compensation and benefits.

"Melanie is a three-time Chief Human Resources Officer with experience in chemical, pharmaceutical and insurance industries," said Violet Sistovaris, Executive Vice President & Chief Experience Officer. "Her well-rounded background in all HR disciplines will help her drive NiSource to success by ensuring competitive talent, enabling high performance, shaping our safety culture and delivering a rewarding employee experience."

Berman most recently led HR at The Michaels Companies where she was Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer. In her over 15-year career in various HR leadership roles, Berman has led teams through major strategic projects, improved the ability to attract and retain key talent, and revamped incentive and compensation programs.

Berman holds a bachelor's degree in psychology from the State University of New York and a master's degree in industrial organizational psychology from Baruch College. She will be located in NiSource's Columbus, Ohio location.

In his new role, Carlos Ayala will partner with stakeholders and sponsors across the organization to enhance and implement an organization-wide diversity, equity and inclusion vision and strategy that aligns with the organization's strategic goals.

At NiSource, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) has been an important focus and continues to be a fundamental component of the journey toward becoming a premier regulated utility company. "Our commitment to DE&I serves as a framework to ensure every employee has an opportunity to belong and reach their full potential," said Sistovaris. "The appointment of Carlos in the Vice President & Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer role is an important step in our DE&I journey."

Ayala joins NiSource from Honeywell where he served as Global Director, Inclusion & Diversity. He has extensive experience which includes diversity & inclusion, marketing, retail and consumer management in both domestic and international markets in other Fortune 500 organizations.

Ayala holds bachelor's degrees in political science and history from Davis Elkins College. He will be located in NiSource's Merrillville, Ind. office.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is one of the largest fully-regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.2 million natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers across six states through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. Based in Merrillville, Indiana, NiSource's approximately 7,500 employees are focused on safely delivering reliable and affordable energy to our customers and communities we serve.

SOURCE NiSource Inc.