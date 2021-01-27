NiSource Increases Common Dividend

MERRILLVILLE, Ind., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) today declared a quarterly common stock dividend payment of 22 cents per share, payable Feb. 19, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 9, 2021. This represents an annualized common dividend payment of 88 cents per share, an increase of nearly 5% over the 2020 rate of 84 cents.

"This common dividend increase is consistent with our commitment to sustainably increase shareholder value," said NiSource President and CEO Joe Hamrock. "An increasing dividend is a key part of our overall value proposition. At the same time, we're balancing this increase with our need to fund significant near-term investment opportunities while continuing to target a 60 to 70 percent payout ratio."

The board also declared today a dividend of $406.25 per share on the corporation's 6.50% Series B Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, equal to $0.40625 per depositary share, each representing a 1/1000th interest in a share of the Series B Preferred Stock, payable March 15, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 22, 2021.

