NiSource Joins Low-Carbon Resources Initiative, Developing Key Technologies For A Sustainable Future

MERRILLVILLE, Ind., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) has joined the Low-Carbon Resources Initiative (LCRI), a five-year initiative to accelerate the development and demonstration of low-carbon energy technologies. LCRI's Research Vision focuses on technologies such as clean hydrogen, bioenergy and renewable natural gas needed to enable affordable pathways to economy-wide decarbonization.

"The Low-Carbon Resources Initiative aligns with NiSource's commitment to affordable, dependable and sustainable energy," said Joe Hamrock, president and chief executive officer of NiSource. "We are working closely with all of our stakeholders to ensure that our ongoing transition to more sustainable energy over the long term produces the best, most productive outcomes for all people and communities. We call this approach 'Your Energy, Your Future.'"

NiSource's journey to a clean energy future is well under way:

At the company's NIPSCO subsidiary in Indiana , a transition to cleaner, lower cost and reliable sources of renewable energy is anticipated to save customers $4 billion over the long term. NIPSCO plans to be coal-free by 2028.

Investments in gas system modernization are expected to drive a 50 percent reduction in methane emissions by 2030.

Last year, more than 1.1 million electric and gas customers participated in the company's energy efficiency programs, reducing their carbon emissions through weatherization, equipment upgrades and behavioral programs.

NiSource has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for the seventh consecutive year. It is one of seven U.S. utility companies on the list, which acknowledges advancements it continues to make in its sustainability strategy.

NiSource is one of 39 sponsors of LCRI. LCRI is jointly led by the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) and Gas Technology Institute (GTI). More information about LCRI is available at www.LowCarbonLCRI.com.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is one of the largest fully-regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.2 million natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers across six states through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. Based in Merrillville, Indiana, NiSource's approximately 7,500 employees are focused on safely delivering reliable and affordable energy to our customers and communities we serve. NI-F

