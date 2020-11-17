NiSource Joins the Asset to Vendor Network in Push to Secure US Utilities

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NiSource, one of America's largest fully regulated natural gas and electric utilities has joined the Asset to Vendor Network (A2V), a national cybersecurity information-sharing collaborative focused on the utility industry.

As a member of A2V, NiSource will share security data and findings with member utilities such as American Electric Power (AEP), Southern Company (Southern), and other members of the A2V Network. The shared information includes vendor cybersecurity controls assessments on companies such as Hitachi ABB Power Grids, a leading global engineering solution for power utilities in the world, and many others.

"We're excited about NiSource's participation in A2V," said Alex Santos, CEO of Fortress Information Security, which operates the Asset to Vendor Network. "Their commitment to securing their supply chain for their natural gas and electric utilities will now also benefit other member utilities who provide electricity and natural gas to their customers. The ripple effect of their participation will be enormous."

"The A2V Platform provides a superior solution to resolving our third-party risk challenges," said NiSource Chief Information Officer Mike Rozsa. "The A2V platform provides us with the tools we need to manage third party risk, and the shared information lowers our operating cost. The A2V Network is a great group of companies, and we are proud to participate, especially in these times of change in the cybersecurity industry. We champion information sharing as the best way to improve cybersecurity while minimizing operating costs."

Fortress provides security products and services to utilities covering all the lower 48 states and the District of Columbia. Companies in A2V have a combined total of more than 175,000 employees in over 80 operating companies and provide power to over 50 million consumers.

Those figures include NiSource's customers, approximately 3.2 million natural gas customers in six states (Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia), and over 500,000 electric customers in Indiana, under the Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is one of the largest fully-regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.2 million natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers across six states through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. Based in Merrillville, Indiana, NiSource's approximately 7,500 employees are focused on safely delivering reliable and affordable energy to our customers and communities we serve. NiSource is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability - North America Index and the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index and has been named by Forbes magazine among America's Best Large Employers since 2016. Additional information about NiSource, its investments in modern infrastructure and systems, its commitments and its local brands can be found at www.nisource.com. Follow us at www.facebook.com/nisource, www.linkedin.com/company/nisource or www.twitter.com/nisourceinc.

About Fortress Information Security

Fortress Information Security, based in Orlando, FL, specializes in securing the supply chain and industrial assets of North American critical infrastructure.

About Asset to Vendor Network

Asset to Vendor Network is a collaborative network of utilities that share cybersecurity intelligence to secure the vast supply chains that deliver bulk electric power, IT, and mission-critical systems.

For more information, contact Adam Benson at [email protected] or 202.999.9104 or Nick Noll at [email protected] or 205.383.5595. For NiSource: Ken Stammen at [email protected] or 614.460.5544.

SOURCE NiSource

Related Links

https://www.nisource.com

