NiSource Named to 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability Index

The ranking is based on environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria and reflects advancements NiSource continues to make in its sustainability strategy which includes aggressive reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, safety enhancements and executing against more than $40 billion of long-term safety, asset modernization and renewable energy investment opportunities.

"NiSource is honored to once again be included on this international benchmark for sustainable business practices," said NiSource President and CEO Joe Hamrock. "We're focused on ESG principles as we run our business. Our ongoing investments in renewable electric generation and safety and asset modernization are expected to drive us toward a 90 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, and enhance the safety and reliability of our systems for our customers and communities. We're also transforming our organization to help enable these investments, build our capabilities and maintain affordability for our customers, and we're actively pursuing plans to further strengthen our culture of diversity, equity and inclusion."

"We congratulate NiSource for being included in the DJSI North America," said Manjit Jus, global head of ESG research and data for S&P Global, which publishes the index. "A DJSI distinction is a reflection of being a sustainability leader in your industry. With a record number of companies participating in the 2020 Corporate Sustainability Assessment and more stringent rules for inclusion this year, this sets your company apart and rewards your continued commitment to people and planet."

Recent NiSource Sustainability Progress

NiSource continues to achieve sustainability milestones, including significant progress in its plan to retire 80% of its remaining coal-fired electric generation by 2023 and all coal generation by 2028, to be replaced by lower cost, reliable and cleaner options. In addition to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, this plan is expected save customers approximately $4 billion over 30 years.

NiSource's NIPSCO subsidiary expects to make $1.8 to $2.0 billion in renewable energy investments through 2023. NIPSCO has executed agreements representing $1.25 billion of these investments. Three wind energy projects are under construction, and NIPSCO has reached agreements with leading renewable energy developers on five solar projects.

In addition to its electric generation strategy, other recent sustainability milestones included:

Investing nearly $1.9 billion in its electric and gas utilities in 2019, including replacing 337 miles of priority pipe, 33 miles of underground electric cable and 1,959 electric poles. Those investment programs have continued in 2020.

in its electric and gas utilities in 2019, including replacing 337 miles of priority pipe, 33 miles of underground electric cable and 1,959 electric poles. Those investment programs have continued in 2020. Executing on its foundational safety commitment. This includes accelerated Safety Management System (SMS) implementation across the gas and electric businesses, as well as continued deployment of automatic shut off devices across its gas distribution system, to protect against over-pressurization.

Serving more than one million customers through energy efficiency programs in 2019, saving these customers nearly $21 million on their energy bills.

on their energy bills. Contributing $4.9 million to organizations across the company's operating area in 2019, with about $1.5 million coming from the NiSource Charitable Foundation. NiSource employees spent 14,450 hours volunteering in 2019 at local nonprofits that support the environment, education, health and human services and family welfare initiatives.



Full details of NiSource's sustainability progress can be found in its 2019 Integrated Annual Report and related information available at www.nisource.com/sustainability.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is one of the largest fully-regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.2 million natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers across six states through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. Based in Merrillville, Indiana, NiSource's approximately 7,500 employees are focused on safely delivering reliable and affordable energy to our customers and communities we serve.

