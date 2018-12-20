NiSource Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Feb. 20

MERRILLVILLE, Ind., Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) today announced that the company will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. CT) on Feb. 20, 2019 to review its year-end and fourth quarter 2018 financial results, and to provide a general business update.

NiSource will release its year-end and fourth quarter 2018 earnings before U.S. financial markets open on Feb. 20.

All interested parties may listen to the conference call live on Feb. 20 by logging onto the NiSource website at www.nisource.com. A link on the home page will provide access to the webcast and earnings release.

A replay of the call will be available beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET on Feb. 20, through Feb. 27. To access the recording, call (855) 859-2056 and enter conference ID 1397074. For international participants to hear the replay, please dial (404) 537-3406, and enter the same passcode as above 1397074. A recording of the call will be archived on the NiSource website.

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is one of the largest fully-regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.5 million natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers across seven states through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. Based in Merrillville, Indiana, NiSource's approximately 8,000 employees are focused on safely delivering reliable and affordable energy to our customers and communities we serve. NiSource has been designated a World's Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute since 2012, is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability – North America Index and was named by Forbes magazine as the top rated utility among America's Best Large Employers in 2017. Additional information about NiSource, its investments in modern infrastructure and systems, its commitments and its local brands can be found at www.nisource.com. Follow us at www.facebook.com/nisource, www.linkedin.com/company/nisource or www.twitter.com/nisourceinc. NI-F

