Nissan Chemical America Corporation announces William Smith as President

Will completed his bachelor's degree at The University of Texas at Arlington before enjoying great success in chemical sales. He was recruited into sales at NCA in 2000 at a time when the chemical industry was struggling. He was immediately recognized for his technical and sales expertise, and was steadily promoted within the organization, becoming Senior Vice President in 2016.

In 2013, the company began seeing dramatic financial growth year-over-year.

Will led the company's expansion into specialized nanotechnology products and the development of the groundbreaking nanoActiv® product line for the oil and gas industry. His vision continues to shape new and innovative opportunities for NCA within 3D printing industries.

Team member David Cochran congratulates Will saying, "A sincere thanks for your perseverance and leadership. You continue to recognize opportunities while creating the team to achieve great accomplishments. Failure has never been an option and with your continued support, our path is strong into the future."

Will says he is grateful to NCI leadership for providing him with opportunities for success during his time with the company. Will is eager to apply his 24 years of experience in the industry to this next challenge—taking the company to new heights.

About Nissan Chemical America Corporation (NCA)

Nissan Chemical America Corporation is a division of Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd.—founded in 1887 as the first chemical fertilizer manufacturer in Japan. A forerunner in chemical innovations for more than 130 years, Nissan Chemical currently manufactures products for the chemical, agrochemical, and pharmaceutical industries and is a market leader in the production of nanomaterials for the automotive, coatings, electronics, and oil and gas recovery industries.

