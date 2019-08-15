Nissan continues support of local communities with $1 million donation to Habitat for Humanity

"We are fortunate to work with generous partners like Nissan who commit to help families realize their dreams of home ownership each year," said Julie Laird Davis, Habitat's vice president of Corporate Partnerships and Cause Marketing. "We are extremely grateful for our 14 years of partnership with Nissan and look forward to working with more families and individuals over the next year thanks to their support."

Since 2005, Nissan and Habitat have worked directly with more than 135 families to build safe, affordable and sustainable homes. In 2019 and 2020, Nissan employees will work alongside an additional 12 families in cities close to Nissan's major manufacturing and operational locations. To date, Nissan employees have logged more than 116,000 volunteer hours building homes with Habitat for Humanity.

Nissan also donates vehicles to Habitat each year. In 2019, Nissan is providing four additional vehicles to local Habitats, marking a total of 54 Nissan Frontier trucks and NV Cargo vans donated to Habitat to help with construction activities.

Committed to investing in technologies that are friendly to the environment, the homes Nissan fully sponsors will include eco-friendly features, while still keeping housing costs low. These include low-flow toilets, faucets and showerheads; programmable thermostats; compact fluorescent lighting; recycled carpeting; drought-resistant plants and shrubs; and rain collection barrels.

"Nissan is deeply committed to the areas where our customers, employees and dealers live and work, and our partnership with Habitat for Humanity is one way that we invest in these communities," said Travis Parman, vice president, Corporate Communications, Nissan North America, Inc. "Our employees, working alongside our partners at Habitat and the future homeowners, are able to directly improve their cities and the lives of others."

Nissan has also supported several Habitat projects and campaigns. In October, the automaker will sponsor Habitat's Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project for the 12th year and will join volunteers traveling to Nissan's headquarters city of Nashville for the weeklong event to help build 21 Habitat homes.

About Habitat for Humanity

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort on a community farm in southern Georgia. The Christian housing organization has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.

About Nissan North America

In North America, Nissan's operations include automotive styling, engineering, consumer and corporate financing, sales and marketing, distribution and manufacturing. Nissan is dedicated to improving the environment under the Nissan Green Program and has been recognized annually by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year since 2010. More information on Nissan in North America and the complete line of Nissan and INFINITI vehicles can be found online at www.nissanusa.com and www.infinitiusa.com, or visit the U.S. media sites nissannews.com and infinitinews.com.

SOURCE Habitat for Humanity International

