Nissan launches 553 hours of livestream showing the future of mobility

News provided by

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

02 Oct, 2023, 21:45 ET

Showcasing concept cars for Japan Mobility Show in a new way

YOKOHAMA, Japan, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the lead up to the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo later this month, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. is revealing a series of exciting, futuristic, all-electric concept vehicles from today, starting with the Nissan Hyper Urban.

To build excitement towards the show, an unprecedented approach will be taken to unveil concept cars, using a 24-hour YouTube music livestream that will run over 23 days, totaling 553 hours. It will broadcast Nissans' vision of future mobility using EV concept cars with the backdrop of near-future Tokyo.

Continue Reading
Nissan launches 553 hours of livestream showing the future of mobility
Nissan launches 553 hours of livestream showing the future of mobility

The livestreaming will feature Lo-Fi music from six up-and-coming artists active in Japan and overseas who created their tracks based on the theme "AI enhancing creativity possibilities". A new concept car will appear in this channel one by one each week until the show's press day on October 25.

The name of each concept car in the series features the word hyper to express the heightened excitement they aim to bring. Each concept is represented by a symbolic character and has custom-tailored features that add value to unique lifestyles and diverse aspirations. In the livestream, the symbolic character called Yuki, designed by anime artist Asuka Dokai, enjoys the on-board experience in one of the concept cars.

For more information on JMS2023, about the concept cars, the YouTube channel, artists and the symbolic character designer, click below.

MediaKit:
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/x2riwfrwfif7x2s/AADXxp3SIGCPS_nncVA8TFH8a?dl=0

Livestream title: "Chill beats for a night drive with Nissan"

YouTube URL: https://youtube.com/live/ed5eQNQFtxg

YouTube live streaming will be open from Oct. 2, 17:00 to Oct. 25, 18:00 (JST). 

Reveal dates:

1 – Oct. 3. Nissan Hyper Urban

2 – Oct. 10 (to be announced)

3 – Oct. 17 (to be announced)

4 – Oct. 19 (to be announced)

Nissan Japan Mobility Show special website: https://www.nissan.co.jp/JMS/2023/EN

Nissan Global Newsroom:  https://global.nissannews.com/en

SOURCE Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.