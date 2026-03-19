Nissan Middle East Disrupts Automotive Marketing with Inaugural 'CarJitsu Showdown' at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena

Over 10,000 Fans Witness High-Intensity Match Inside the Nissan Magnite—Highlighting the Compact SUV's Surprising Versatility through the UAE's National Sport

DUBAI, UAE, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nissan has successfully hosted the first-ever Nissan CarJitsu Showdown, a landmark event that merged automotive engineering with professional combat sports. In a unique demonstration of interior space and structural durability, elite professional grapplers competed for submission victories entirely within the cabin of the Nissan Magnite.

Nissan CarJitsu Showdown (PRNewsfoto/Nissan Middle East)

The event, held at a sold-out Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai in front of over 10,000 fans, served as a high-pressure "stress test" for the vehicle's ergonomics, proving the Magnite's class-leading roominess in an unscripted, high-stakes environment.

"Our objective was to engage our regional audience through a platform that celebrates both the national sport of the UAE and the unexpected capabilities of our line-up," said Abdulilah Wazni, Director of Marketing, Brand and Customer Experience, Nissan Middle East. "By utilizing the Magnite as the arena for the CarJitsu Showdown, we allowed the vehicle's interior space and build quality to be demonstrated in an authentic environment that captured the imagination of thousands of spectators."

A New Benchmark for Creative Engagement

The activation was developed in collaboration with TBWA\RAAD, focusing on a "Disruption®" approach to product demonstrations. By moving away from traditional showroom displays, the event positioned the Magnite at the center of a major cultural moment.

"Together with Nissan, we sought to evolve the approach to traditional automotive storytelling," said Derek Green, Chief Creative Officer at TBWA\RAAD. "The first Nissan CarJitsu Showdown turned the Magnite's interior into a live arena where every move and hold highlighted the vehicle's strength and surprising roominess."

Global Impact and Celebrity Attendance

The showdown featured undefeated champion Vincent Bryan defending his title in the presence of global sports icons, including heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua, social media personality Hasbulla, and football legend Mario Balotelli.

The event has already generated over 17 million organic views across social platforms. Following its success in Dubai, the Nissan CarJitsu Showdown will reach a worldwide audience via Prime Video and the PLN Network starting February 27, extending the reach of Nissan's "Innovation that Excites" philosophy to combat sports fans and automotive enthusiasts globally.

For more information and campaign assets, visit: https://www.nissancarjitsu.com.

Event Highlights:

FIRST Nissan CarJitsu Showdown

Nissan CarJitsu Showdown 10,000+ fans at sold-out Coca-Cola Arena

at sold-out Coca-Cola Arena Vincent Bryan retains undefeated CarJitsu Championship title

retains undefeated CarJitsu Championship title Celebrity attendance: Anthony Joshua, Hasbulla, Mario Balotelli

Anthony Joshua, Hasbulla, Mario Balotelli 17 million+ organic social media views in less than a week

in less than a week International media coverage: MMA Mania, Yahoo Sports, Combat Press, PWInsider

MMA Mania, Yahoo Sports, Combat Press, PWInsider Streaming globally on Prime Video and PLN Network

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2937891/Nissan_CarJitsu_Showdown.jpg

SOURCE Nissan Middle East