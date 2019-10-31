Nissan North America and SiriusXM Extend Agreement Through 2028 Model Year

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM announced today an agreement with Nissan North America that extends the ongoing relationship between the two companies through the 2028 model year.

Nissan and INFINITI customers will continue to get a three-month introductory SiriusXM All Access subscription – SiriusXM's most expansive programming package which includes access to the SiriusXM mobile app – with the purchase of equipped vehicles.

Within the term of this agreement extension Nissan and INFINITI vehicles will begin offering SiriusXM with 360L, SiriusXM's next generation of in-car audio entertainment. SiriusXM with 360L delivers content via both satellite and streaming, and provides an unparalleled entertainment experience by offering more than 200 live SiriusXM channels plus the ability to access on-demand programming from thousands of hours of varied SiriusXM content – including exclusive interviews, shows and live performances. SiriusXM with 360L provides more choice in entertainment to drivers and their passengers than ever before and enables them to enjoy a more personalized "lean back" experience as SiriusXM serves content recommendations based on their listening preferences.

"We are thrilled to extend our long-term relationship with Nissan North America through the 2028 model year," said John Zavisa, VP of Automotive Partnerships for SiriusXM. "Nissan is committed to providing their customers with the best automotive technology, including SiriusXM with 360L."

Customers purchasing properly equipped Nissan and INFINITI vehicles will also receive a three-month subscription to the SiriusXM Traffic and SiriusXM Travel Link infotainment services. SiriusXM Traffic helps drivers avoid congestion before they reach it with detailed information on traffic speed, accidents, construction, road closures and more. SiriusXM Travel Link delivers timely and helpful information to drivers and passengers including weather, fuel prices, available parking, sports scores, movie listings and stock prices.

Customers who purchase Nissan and INFINITI Certified Pre-Owned vehicles will continue to receive a three-month introductory subscription to SiriusXM All Access.

SiriusXM All Access is SiriusXM's most extensive offering, featuring Howard Stern, and including every NFL, MLB®, and NBA game, every NASCAR® race, plus NHL® games, PGA TOUR® coverage and live college sports, as well as SiriusXM's wide variety of commercial-free music, plus talk programming, comedy and several exclusive online-only channels. All-Access subscribers also get access to SiriusXM programming outside the vehicle on the SiriusXM app and online at siriusxm.com.

For more information visit SiriusXM.com.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the world's largest audio entertainment company, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription- and advertising-supported audio products. With the recent addition of Pandora, the largest streaming music provider in the U.S., SiriusXM reaches more than 100 million people with its audio products. For more about the new SiriusXM, please go to: SiriusXM.com.

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services; and other statements identified by words such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "believe," "intend," "plan," "projection," "outlook" or words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: our substantial competition, which is likely to increase over time; our ability to attract or increase the number of subscribers, which is uncertain; our ability to profitably attract and retain more price-sensitive consumers; failure to protect the security of personal information about our customers; interference to our service from wireless operations; a decline in the effectiveness of our extensive marketing efforts; consumer protection laws and their enforcement; our failure to realize benefits of acquisitions or other strategic initiatives, including the acquisition of Pandora Media, Inc.; unfavorable outcomes of pending or future litigation; the market for music rights, which is changing and subject to uncertainties; our dependence upon the auto industry; general economic conditions; existing or future government laws and regulations could harm our business; failure of our satellites would significantly damage our business; the interruption or failure of our information technology and communications systems; rapid technological and industry changes; failure of third parties to perform; our failure to comply with FCC requirements; modifications to our business plan; our indebtedness; damage to our studios, networks or other facilities as a result of terrorism or natural catastrophes; our principal stockholder has significant influence over our affairs and over actions requiring stockholder approval and its interests may differ from interests of other holders of our common stock; impairment of our business by third-party intellectual property rights; and changes to our dividend policies which could occur at any time. Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, which is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.

