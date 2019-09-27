Nissan of Smithtown Receives Nissan Award of Excellence for Fifth Year in a Row

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nissan of Smithtown has been awarded both the Nissan Award of Excellence 2018, and the Nissan Global Award. Since 2014, Nissan of Smithtown has been known as one of the premier Nissan Dealerships around the world. Anyone close enough to the dealership in Long Island has had the pleasure of scanning the lot and seeing the amazing options of new and used cars available.

2018 Nissan Award of Excellence

"The feeling at Nissan of Smithtown is different. It is a much more honest and laid back environment where you can shop freely and find the perfect car," said Dealer Principal Thomas Rubio.

The Nissan Award of Excellence 2018 took a lot of hard work to earn. It takes a real appreciation for quality customer service. Whether you are a customer buying a new or used car, or even just bringing in a car for service, customer service is a priority. There are only about fifteen percent of all Nissan dealers around the U.S. that qualify for the award. This dealership, Nissan of Smithtown, is on year five in a row of obtaining it.

The Nissan Global Award acknowledges the dealership as one of the largest around the globe, no matter the country. Only fifty Nissan dealerships globally receive the award on an annual basis. In order to earn this award, you need to have the Nissan Award of Excellence, as well as rank in the top 50 retail sales locations in the world. This impressive feat shows the amazing standard the dealership holds itself to on a daily basis.

It was no easy feat to achieve either of these awards. It comes down to a focus on the customer; making sure every single person that walks onto the lot feels at home and can find that new Nissan car or truck of their dreams. The goal is simple and that is to make it as easy as possible for customers to buy their dream, Nissan.

It does not end with the purchase of the vehicle, though, as it extends to service as well. Nissan of Smithtown goes beyond the car sales business and also a premier player in the service space as well.

