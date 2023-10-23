Nissan releases bespoke universe in the popular game Fortnite

News provided by

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

23 Oct, 2023, 00:00 ET

A future world under the theme "Electrify the World"

YOKOHAMA, Japan, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. announced the launch of a one-of-a-kind universe called "Electrify the World" (the world) on the popular online game, Fortnite. The world will be released from 1:00p.m. JST on October 25 in conjunction with the Japan Mobility Show 2023.

The Japan Mobility Show will be a place for Nissan to showcase its vision of future mobility with four futuristic EV concept cars. Each concept is represented by a symbolic user and has custom-made features that add value to their unique lifestyles and diverse aspirations.

Continue Reading
Nissan releases bespoke universe in the popular game Fortnite
Nissan releases bespoke universe in the popular game Fortnite

In the game, players slide along Grind Rails – a unique zip-line like mechanism – that allow them to explore the world in an exciting, exhilarating way. The main mission of the game is to light up the city by collecting batteries along the Grind Rails or in the world as treasure items. The batteries will be used to charge each EV concept car, which will send power to the grid. In the virtual showroom set up at the end of each stage, players will be able to see the EV concept car and the symbolic user up close, from all angles, which they can take a screenshot of. The game has several stages to showcase each of the advanced EV concepts that Nissan is revealing. 

At the Japan Mobility Show 2023 Nissan booth, a Fortnite experience area will also be set up so that visitors can experience the fully immersive world filled with virtual and physical magic for themselves.

For more information on Fortnite, click below.

MediaKit:
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/x2riwfrwfif7x2s/AADXxp3SIGCPS_nncVA8TFH8a?dl=0 

Nissan Japan Mobility Show special website: https://www.nissan.co.jp/JMS/2023/EN    
Nissan Global Newsroom:  https://global.nissannews.com/en

SOURCE Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Also from this source

Nissan reveals striking Nissan Hyper Punk EV concept car in 3D

Nissan reveals striking Nissan Hyper Punk EV concept car in 3D

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. has launched a short 3D video on a Tokyo landmark digital billboard in the Shinjuku district. The video features the fourth...
Nissan launches 553 hours of livestream showing the future of mobility

Nissan launches 553 hours of livestream showing the future of mobility

In the lead up to the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo later this month, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. is revealing a series of exciting, futuristic,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Electronic Gaming

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.