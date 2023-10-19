Nissan reveals striking Nissan Hyper Punk EV concept car in 3D

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

19 Oct, 2023, 04:00 ET

Dynamic video plays on 3D vision in Shinjuku, central Tokyo

YOKOHAMA, Japan, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. has launched a short 3D video on a Tokyo landmark digital billboard in the Shinjuku district. The video features the fourth near-future electric vehicle (EV) concept car developed for Japan Mobility Show 2023, the Nissan Hyper Punk. The video is being aired at Cross Shinjuku Vision until October 25.

By utilizing this Tokyo landmark, Nissan will capture the attention of pedestrians in this high-foot-traffic area. In the lead up to the show starting next week, Nissan has been revealing a series of exciting, futuristic, all-electric concept vehicles. All the concept vehicles revealed are showcased in the dynamic 3D video, namely the Nissan Hyper Urban, Nissan Hyper Adventure, Nissan Hyper Tourer and Nissan Hyper Punk. 

Nissan has also been showcasing the concept cars on YouTube, in a 553-hour non-stop music livestream. Today, the Nissan Hyper Punk will appear.

Each concept car is represented by a symbolic character who utilizes the vehicle's custom-tailored features that add value to their diverse lifestyles and unique aspirations.

Nissan will reveal its full vision at the Japan Mobility Show 2023 press conference on October 25 at 12:00 PM (JST), which will also be streamed live on YouTube.

Nissan will also announce the launch of "Electrify the World" on the popular online game, Fortnite, also starting from October 25. Building up to the show, Nissan will deliver exciting brand experiences to connect with the future, through both online and onsite activities.

For more information on Nissan at Japan Mobility Show 2023, the 3D movie in Shinjuku and Fortnite, click below.

Media Kit:
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/x2riwfrwfif7x2s/AADXxp3SIGCPS_nncVA8TFH8a?dl=0

For more assets, please check https://global.nissannews.com/en/channels/jms-2023?selectedTabId=jms-2023-releases 

Nissan Japan Mobility Show special website: https://www.nissan.co.jp/JMS/2023/EN
Nissan Global Newsroom:  https://global.nissannews.com/en

SOURCE Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

