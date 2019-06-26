Nissan Super Girl Pro Celebrates 12th Year at Iconic Oceanside Pier July 26-28, World's Largest All-Women's Surf Event Features WSL Surf Contest and Female Empowerment Festival

MELBOURNE, Fla., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ASA Entertainment announced today that the World Surf League (WSL) QS6000 Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro will return to the Oceanside Pier in Oceanside, Calif., July 26-28, 2019. The nationally televised event is the largest all-female surf contest in the world, with more than 100 top pros scheduled to compete. Admission is free.

Lakey Peterson joins the field of more than 100 top pros scheduled to compete at Nissan Super Girl Pro on July 26-28th at the Oceanside Pier. Admission is free and open to the public, featuring an action-packed Festival Village with 20 live concerts by Radio Disney, headlined by Natasha Bedingfield, the only all-women's multi-title esports tournament in the U.S., an all-female DJ contest, a female fitness challenge, Celebrity Surf Invitational, 40 vendor booths, and more. Carissa Moore returns to defend her Super Girl Surf Pro title at the 12th annual event, July 26-28, 2019 in Oceanside California. The Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro serves as the only major all-women's WSL QS event in North America and plays a critical role for surfers looking to solidify their position on the 2020 WSL Women's World Championship Tour (WCT).

"The Super Girl Pro is a great platform to showcase women's surfing from World Champions to the next generation in one weekend," WSL Tours and Competitions Jessi Miley-Dyer said. "It's incredible to see this event return to the schedule once more with 6,000 points that can change a surfer's year and help them qualify for the Championship Tour. We can't wait to see who gets the Super Girl cape this year!"

World-class surfers registered to compete include Bethany Hamilton, three-time World Champion Carissa Moore, former Super Girl champions Lakey Peterson, Tatiana Weston-Webb, Malia Manuel, Sage Erickson, and Coco Ho, and star surfers Caroline Marks and Alana Blanchard.

"Everyone is so excited about this event," said two-time champion Erickson. "It's so awesome to have a contest like this that focuses entirely on women's surfing. The festival gets bigger each year, and the crowds are huge. It's my favorite event of the year!"

In addition to the world's best surfers, the event features an action-packed Festival Village with 20 live concerts, the only all-women's multi-title esports tournament in the U.S., an all-female DJ contest, a female fitness challenge, classes, speakers, autographs, makeovers, a Celebrity Surf Invitational, 40 vendor booths, and more.

The event is proud to announce Grammy nominated, Platinum recording artist Natasha Bedingfield as the headline performer on the Radio Disney Stage. Bedingfield, who is gearing up to release her highly-anticipated fourth studio album, will perform her many hits as well as new music off the forthcoming album for the first time. "So happy to be a part of such an amazing event highlighting so many bad-ass women!" said Bedingfield. "Girls need more things like this to see what's possible . . . everything!"

The complete entertainment and music lineup will be announced shortly.

Nissan, in conjunction with the California Nissan Dealers, has increased its participation in 2019 with the goal to help foster equality and inclusion for women as part of a multi-year commitment to become the event's Title Partner.

"Nissan is proud to become the title sponsor of the Super Girl Pro Series events in California," said Shawn Mirabal, regional vice president, Nissan North America. "With the addition of the title sponsorships at the Super Girl Surf and Snow Pro events, our company has the opportunity to help inspire the next generation of women. We look forward to the event, and to celebrating female strength and empowerment through action sports."

The event is free and open to the public. It runs daily July 26 - 28, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event is televised on FOX Sports and live streamed via 15 digital partners.

