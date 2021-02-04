Nissan's Newest Concept Car Creates the Ideal Office With Everything You Need to Work Anywhere--Including a Herman Miller Chair

As the expert in designing healthy and productive workspaces (no matter where), Herman Miller (NASDAQ: MLHR ) has partnered with the automaker Nissan to help nomadic workers travel and work in style. Nissan, one of the world's most renowned auto companies, recently unveiled the 2021 Nissan NV350 Office Pod Concept , a concept car equipped with a full office set up that enables drivers to work from anywhere—all while sitting in a Herman Miller Cosm Chair.

The concept combined the NV350 Caravan, a business van, with the Office Pod, offering the chance to work at a desk wherever you want in accordance with the free working style of the future. The exterior features front and back protective fenders and body graphics to express an all-terrain vehicle that can handle both on- and off-roading. The interior includes a modified Herman Miller Cosm, providing ergonomic excellence to help the worker stay comfortable wherever they choose to work. The office can be stored inside the car for a private and safe space in the city or, while in nature, pulled out through the back gate to create a spacious and open space. If you want to enjoy a new perspective, a luxurious roof balcony accessible from the interior is provided for relaxing in-between work sessions. Whether parked in your driveway or camped out in the woods under a canopy of stars, this concept taps into the flexibility needed to meet the desire to see the world and stay true to your career.

"The idea of a distributed workforce and the ability for people to work from locations outside of the office is not a new concept," says Ryan Anderson, Vice President of Global Research and Insights. "However, the permission to do so has never been greater. The COVID-19 pandemic helped employers to gain greater trust in the viability of remote working, and while it gave many a newfound appreciation of how great it is to be together in the office, it also sparked many imaginative new ideas about other places where work can happen. This has resulted in new opportunities for workers to lead untethered lives, while forging stronger bonds between employees and their employers. 2021 has ushered in the WFA – work from anywhere – era."

"We were thrilled when approached and asked to partner on this concept," said Ben Matsuzaki, Managing Director, Herman Miller Japan. "We pride ourselves in creating products that will help people remain healthy and productive everywhere. Given how much working has changed for so many over the last year, the idea of equipping a vehicle to be an office offers a glimpse of how the current distributed workforce may evolve as the world opens up. In fact, being able to travel and find healthy ways of balancing our careers and our desire to better connect with the world around us might just be a new way of working we didn't know we needed."

For more information on the concept, please visit https://global.nissannews.com/ja-JP/releases/210114-01-j

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller is a globally recognized leader in design. Since its inception in 1905, the company's innovative, problem-solving designs and furnishings have inspired the best in people wherever they live, work, learn, heal, and play. In 2018, Herman Miller created Herman Miller Group, a purposefully selected, complementary family of brands that includes Colebrook Bosson Saunders, Design Within Reach, Geiger, HAY, Maars Living Walls, Maharam, naughtone, and Nemschoff. Guided by a shared purpose—design for the good of humankind—Herman Miller Group shapes places that matter for customers while contributing to a more equitable and sustainable future for all. For more information visit www.hermanmiller.com/about-us.

