Nissin announces global sponsorship with rising Japanese basketball star Rui Hachimura in hopes to stir the world

"I have been eating CUP NOODLES my entire life, so to have Nissin support me as I begin my professional career is an honor. When I moved to the United States for University, CUP NOODLES was always a great reminder of home," added Hachimura. Nissin is committed to activating the partnership on a global scale with the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games serving as one of the key focus moments. Rui and the Japanese National Basketball Team will represent the country at the Olympic Games next summer, the first time the team will do so in 44 years. Rui's desire to compete against the top players in the world resonates with Nissin's corporate slogan of "HUNGRY to WIN," striving for innovation in the global food industry.