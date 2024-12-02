Nisun International Announces a $82 million Corn Supply Agreement

SHANGHAI, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd. ("Nisun International" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: NISN), a technology and industry-driven integrated supply chain solutions provider, today announced a significant expansion into the agricultural supply chain with a strategic cooperation agreement with Henan Yingda Feng Agricultural Development Co., Ltd. ("Henan Yingda Feng"). The agreement, which involves the annual supply of 200,000 tons of corn products, is valued at approximately RMB 600 Million (approximately $82 million USD).

This agreement marks another major milestone in Nisun International's efforts to diversify its business and strengthen its position as a leading supply chain solutions provider. Following its successful entry into the rubber supply chain industry, Nisun International is leveraging its advanced supply chain capabilities to drive innovation and efficiency in the agricultural sector.

Strategic Highlights of the Agreement:

A Strategic Expansion in Agricultural Supply Chains: Building on its foundation as a leading supplier of eggs and its expansion into the rubber supply chain, Nisun International's move into corn supply chain solutions represents a significant breakthrough in its agricultural supply chain strategy. Recognition in Henan Province , China's Agricultural Hub: Henan Province , one of China's largest producers and consumers of agricultural products, underscores the importance of Nisun International's supply chain services. This collaboration demonstrates the growing recognition of Nisun International's capabilities by key players in the agricultural sector.

"This agreement is a testament to our ability to deliver value to core users in critical industries," said Xin Liu, CEO of Nisun International. "Our entry into the corn supply chain builds on our proven expertise in integrated supply chain services, highlighting our ability to support key agricultural regions like Henan Province. We are proud to contribute to the development of China's agricultural supply chain ecosystem."

