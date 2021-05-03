Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd Reports Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

SHANGHAI, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd ("Nisun International" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: NISN), a provider of innovative comprehensive solutions through the integration of technology, industry, and finance, today announced its audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Mr. Xiaoyun Huang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nisun International, commented, "As we reflect on 2020, our business evolved both literally and figuratively. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic presented challenges to our business and pushed us to adapt and refine our business model to focus on SME financing and supply chain solutions. Amid the mergers and acquisitions and dispositions, we are excited to see our strong financial performance in the second half of 2020, as our business generated $42.2 million in revenue in the 2020 fiscal year. Furthermore, we launched a new supply chain solutions financing business, which is likely to further drive overall business growth. Looking ahead to 2021, Nisun remains committed to providing high-quality supply chain products and services to our clients."

Financial Results for the Full Year ended December 31, 2020

Revenues

Total revenue from continuing operations increased to approximately $42.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 from $2.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Revenues generated from the Small- and Medium-Enterprise (SME) financing solutions business were $40.8 million in 2020, compared to $2.5 million in prior year. This was primarily due to increasing demands from SMEs in China seeking standardized financing solutions as an alternative to bank financing.

in 2020, compared to in prior year. This was primarily due to increasing demands from SMEs in seeking standardized financing solutions as an alternative to bank financing. The Company commenced its supply chain solution business in January 2020 . With a focus on linkages in the finance industry, the Company aims to serve the upstream and downstream of the supply-chain industry while facilitating supply-side sub-sector reform. For fiscal 2020, revenue generated from supply chain solutions was $1.4 million . The Company achieved total supply chain transaction volume of approximately $50.6 million ( RMB349.6 million ) during fiscal 2020. The Company expects this growth trend will continue in 2021.

. With a focus on linkages in the finance industry, the Company aims to serve the upstream and downstream of the supply-chain industry while facilitating supply-side sub-sector reform. For fiscal 2020, revenue generated from supply chain solutions was . The Company achieved total supply chain transaction volume of approximately ( ) during fiscal 2020. The Company expects this growth trend will continue in 2021. The Company commenced its other financing services business in July 2019 . Revenues generated from other financing solution services were $0.04 million in 2020, compared to $3,381 in prior year.



Year ended December 31,

Changes

Changes



2020

%



2019

%

($)

(%)

Small and Medium Enterprise financing solutions $ 40,779,794

97 %

$ 2,522,143

100 %

38,257,651

1517 % Supply chain financing solutions

1,369,859

3 %



-

- %

1,369,859

100 % Other financing solutions

40,538

0 %



3,381

- %

37,157

1099 % Total revenue $ 42,190,191

100 %

$ 2,525,524

100 %

39,664,667

1571 %

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue from continuing operation increased to $20.0 million in 2020 from 0.02 million in 2019. The increase was primarily due to: (i) increases in direct advertising and marketing costs; (ii) increases in direct costs associated with staff who design and manage SME financing solutions, supply chain solutions, and other financing solutions business- and sales-related taxes; and (iii) increases in office rent and expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization expenses, which are separately presented.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses are comprised of indirect advertising and marketing costs, office rent and expenses, costs associated with staff and support personnel who manage the Company's business activities, and professional fees paid to third parties. In fiscal 2020, the Company incurred selling, general, and administrative expenses of appropriately $12.2 million, as compared to approximately $1.3 million in fiscal 2019. The increase was mainly due to the increase in advertising and marketing expenses to acquire customers and brand image.

Selling expenses increased to $3.2 million in 2020, compared to approximately $0.1 million in prior year, representing an increase of approximately $3.1 million . The increase in selling expenses was mainly attributable to the $2.6 million in advertising and marketing expenses in fiscal 2020 incurred by the Company's newly acquired subsidiary, Nami, to promote its business.

in 2020, compared to approximately in prior year, representing an increase of approximately . The increase in selling expenses was mainly attributable to the in advertising and marketing expenses in fiscal 2020 incurred by the Company's newly acquired subsidiary, Nami, to promote its business. General and administrative expenses increased to approximately $8.2 million in 2020 from $1.1 million in 2019, representing an increase of approximately $7.1 million . The increase in general and administrative expenses was mainly due to: (i) more labor and managerial expenses incurred in fiscal 2020 mainly because the Company started to conduct its financial services business in July 2019 ; (ii) more spending in professional fees related to mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in fiscal 2020; and (iii) incurring approximately $1.1 million share-based compensation expenses, compared to nil in 2019.

in 2020 from in 2019, representing an increase of approximately . The increase in general and administrative expenses was mainly due to: (i) more labor and managerial expenses incurred in fiscal 2020 mainly because the Company started to conduct its financial services business in ; (ii) more spending in professional fees related to mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in fiscal 2020; and (iii) incurring approximately share-based compensation expenses, compared to nil in 2019. Research and development (R&D) expenses were $0.8 million in 2020, compared to $0.2 million in 2019, representing an increase of $0.6 million . The increase in R&D expenses was primary due to R&D developments in the upgrading and development in our supply chain financing and other financing service APPs and platforms in 2020.

Other income (expense), net

In fiscal 2020, the Company had a net other income of 0.8 million, as compared to an insignificant net other expense in fiscal 2019. The increase was due to investment income from a short-term investment and interest income from loans to third parties.

Net income from continuing operations

Net income from continuing operations increased to $9.9 million in 2020, from $1.2 million in 2019. The increase was mainly because the Company began to conduct its financial services business in July 2019 through the Company's three consolidated operating entities, Fintech, Hengpu, and Nami Shanghai, as well as their subsidiaries.

Net loss from discontinued operations

For fiscal year 2020, the Company had a loss from discontinued operations of $23.0 million, compared to a gain of $1.5 million from the equipment and engineering business in 2019. The increase in net loss was mainly due to an impairment loss of $22.4 million from the equipment and engineering business's assets as a result of its continuous losses.

Net income and Income (loss) per share

For fiscal 2020, the Company incurred a net loss of $13.1 million, as compared to a net income of approximately $2.7 million for fiscal 2019. The net loss in 2020 was primarily derived from $9.9 million of net income from the Company's financial service business and net loss of $23.0 million from discontinued operations.

Net loss per share was $0.71 in 2020, compared to a net income per share of $0.17 in the prior year. The net income per share from continuing operation was $0.53 for fiscal 2020, compared to $0.08 for fiscal 2019. The weighted average number of shares was 18,587,674 for fiscal 2020, compared to 16,269,577 for fiscal 2019.

Financial Condition and Cash Flow

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $22.2 million, compared to $2.8 million as of December 31, 2019. This increase was primarily attributable to $2.2 million in operating activities and $19.1 million in financing activities, against $4.7 million used in investing activities.

Net cash provided by operating activities in fiscal 2020 was approximately $2.3 million, which was primarily attributable to a net income of approximately $9.9 million, adjusted for non-cash items of approximately $2.0 million and changes in working capital of approximately negative $9.8 million. The adjustments for changes in working capital mainly included: (i) an increase $10.7 million in receivable from supply chain solution of, primarily from our supply chain financing business launched in January 2020; (ii) an increase in accounts payable of $1.0 million; (iii) a decrease in other payables of $2.1 million; and (iv) an increase in tax payables of $1.6 million due to higher earnings. Net cash provided by operating activities for fiscal 2019 was approximately $0.6 million.

Net cash used in investing activities was $4.7 million for fiscal 2020, primarily attributable to: (i) the $5.0 million in cash acquired in connection with the Company's acquisition of Nami; (ii) a $15.6 million of investment in debts securities; (iii) a $3.1 million of investment in short-term investment; and (iv) $11.0 million of repayment from loans to third parties and $1.8 million less in new loans to third parties. Net cash used in investing activities was $1.8 million for fiscal 2019.

Net cash provided by financing activities was $19.1 million in fiscal 2020, primarily attributable to: (i) the proceeds of $6.5 million from private placement transactions; (ii) a $10.5 million loan from shareholder Nisun Cayman; (iii) $3.1 million of capital contribution with non-controlling interest; (iv) $4.6 million of capital contribution from shareholder Nisun Cayman; and (v) $6.8 million of repayment made to related parties. Net cash provided in financing activities was approximately $4.1 million for fiscal 2019.

About Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions. Through its subsidiaries, Nisun provides users with professional solutions for technology supply chain management, technology asset routing, and digital transformation of tech and finance institutions, enabling the industry to strengthen and grow. At the same time, Nisun continues to deepen the field of industry segmentation through industrial and financial integration, by cultivating/creating an ecosystem of openness and empowerment. Nisun has built a linked platform that incorporates supply chain, banking, securities, trust, insurance, funds, state-owned enterprises, among other businesses. Focusing on industry-finance linkages, Nisun aims to serve the upstream and downstream of the industrial supply chain while also assisting with supply-side sub-sector reform. For more information, please visit http://www.fintaike.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about Nisun's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary to meet the requirements of its clients, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. Nisun encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Nisun's registration statement and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nisun assumes no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

NISUN INTERNATIONAL ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT GROUP CO., LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2020, AND 2019 (EXPRESSED IN US DOLLARS)





December 31, 2020



December 31, 2019 * ASSETS









CURRENT ASSETS:









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 22,135,310



$ 2,756,490 Restricted cash



62,947





25,016 Short-term investment



4,680,843





- Accounts receivable, net



4,939,912





1,233,038 Receivables from supply chain financing



10,741,981





- Prepaid expenses and other current assets



971,839





280,202 Loans to third parties - current portion



1,915,709





2,434,715 Due from discontinued operations



-





9,201,432 Receivable from sale of discontinued operations



14,950,730





- Assets of discontinued operations - current



-





36,985,779 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS



60,399,271





52,916,672















NON-CURRENT ASSETS:













Property and equipment, net



655,643





287,057 Intangible assets, net



3,726,602





4,189,350 Right-of-use assets, net



1,464,745





502,670 Loans to third parties - non-current



-





2,872,820 Equity investments



484,864





500,715 Investment in limited partnership



15,736,927





- Goodwill



25,172,407





11,074,864 Deferred tax assets, net



456,370





20,040 Assets of discontinued operations - non-current



-





21,636,501 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS



47,697,558





41,084,017 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 108,096,829



$ 94,000,689















LIABILITIES













CURRENT LIABILITIES:













Accounts payable $

1,312,560



$ 224,045 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



2,001,031





674,169 Operating lease liabilities - current



736,854





138,133 Advance from customers



11,624





28,728 Taxes payable



3,133,038





138,157 Loan from related party



10,528,965





- Due to related parties



2,071,039





7,759,443 Purchase price payable for acquisition



7,007,905





- Liabilities of discontinued operations - current



-





28,472,022 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES



26,803,286





37,434,697















Operating lease liabilities – non-current



680,130





368,019 Deferred tax liabilities



676,015





805,826 Liabilities of discontinued operations - non-current



-





1,456,634 TOTAL LIABILITIES



28,159,431





40,065,176 Commitments and contingencies













EQUITY:













Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 40,000,000 shares

authorized, 20,555,129 and 17,710,471 shares issued and

outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively



20,555





17,710 Class B common stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares

authorized, nil shares issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively



-





- Additional paid-in capital



59,472,255





28,369,076 Retained earnings



14,380,976





27,472,766 Unearned compensation



(624,455)







Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



3,593,188





(1,914,232) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



76,842,519





53,945,320 Non-controlling interests



3,094,879





(9,807) TOTAL EQUITY



79,937,398





53,935,513 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$ 108,096,829



$ 94,000,689

*The amounts have been reclassified to conform with the Company's decision to classify Hebron HK as assets and liabilities of discontinued operations.

NISUN INTERNATIONAL ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT GROUP CO., LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2020, AND 2019 (EXPRESSED IN US DOLLARS)





For the Years Ended December 31,



2020



2019



2018 REVENUE:















Small and Medium Enterprise financing solutions

40,779,794



2,522,143



- Supply Chain financing solutions

1,369,859



-



- Other financing solutions

40,538



3,381



- Financial services

$ 40,190,191



$ 2,525,524



$ -























COST OF REVENUE AND RELATED TAXES:



















- Cost of revenue



(19,740,267)





-





- Business and sales related taxes



(233,389)





(19,492)





- GROSS PROFIT



22,216,535





2,506,032





-























OPERATING EXPENSES:





















Selling expenses



3,181,810





93,620





- General and administrative expenses



8,188,736





1,082,631





1,170,900 Research and development expenses



817,770





155,216





923,094 Total operating expenses



12,188,316





1,331,467





2,093,994 INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS



10,028,219





1,174,565





(2,093,994)























OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):





















Interest and investment income



585,177





-





- Other income (expense), net



244,274





1,371





- Total other income (expense), net



829,451





1,371





-























INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES



10,857,670





1,175,936





(2,093,994)























PROVISION (BENEFIT) FOR INCOME TAXES



941,064





(55,731)





- NET INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS



9,916,606





1,231,667





(2,093,994)























DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS:





















(Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax



(23,107,066)





1,508,323





(3,050,721) Net gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax



136,050





-





- NET (LOSS) INCOME FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAX



(22,971,016)





1,508,323





(3,050,721) NET (LOSS) INCOME



(13,054,410)





2,739,990





(5,144,715) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests



37,380





-





- NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTEABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS



(13,091,790)





2,739,990





(5,144,715)























OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)





















Foreign currency translation income (loss)



5,507,420





(561,091)





(1,755,528) COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME



(7,584,370)



$ 2,178,899





(6,900,243) Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests



(2,172)





-





- COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS

$ (7,582,198)



$ 2,178,899



$ (6,900,243)























BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE:













































Income(loss) from continuing operations

$ 0.53



$ 0.08



$ (0.13) Income (loss) from discontinued operations



(1.24)





0.09





(0.20) TOTAL (LOSS) EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE

$ (0.71)



$ 0.17



$ (0.33)























Weighted average number of shares outstanding-basic and diluted



18,587,674





16,269,577





15,760,633

NISUN INTERNATIONAL ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT GROUP CO., LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2020, AND 2019 (EXPRESSED IN US DOLLARS)



For the Years Ended December 31,





2020



2019



2018

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

















Net loss

$ (13,054,410)



$ (2,739,990)



$ (5,144,715)

Net (loss) income from discontinued operations



(22,971,016)





1,508,323





(3,050,721)

Net income (loss) from continuing operations



9,916,606





1,231,667





(2,093,994)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash

provided by (used in) operating activities:























Depreciation and amortization



1,686,518





242,409





-

Stock-based compensation



1,097,415





-





-

Bad debt expense



-





-





1,162,594

Loss on disposition of property and equipment



42,534





-





-

(Income) from investments



(169,720)





-





-

Deferred taxes



(584,760)





(55,731)





-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:























Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable



573,418





(815,534)





-

Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses and other current assets



16,009





(108,150)





931,320

(Increase) in operating lease right-of-use assets



(56,831)





-





-

(Increase) in receivable from supply chain solution



(10,741,981)





-





-

Increase in accounts payable



1,014,227





-





-

Increase in advance from customers



(17,977)





-





-

(Decrease) in other payable



(2,112,886)

















Increase in taxes payable



1,609,498





54,474





-

(Decrease) in operating lease liabilities



(523,797)





-





-

Increase in accrued expenses and other current liabilities



502,100





49,574





-

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from

continuing operations



2,250,373





598,709





(80)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from

discontinued operations



436,389





(263,476)





(725,000)

NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING

ACTIVITIES



2,686,762





335,233





(725,080)



























CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:























Acquisition of property and equipment



(204,904)





(237,548)





-

Acquisition of intangible assets



(94,400)





-





-

Proceeds from disposal of equipment



41,688





-





-

Cash acquired with business acquisitions



4,990,754





2,043,176





-

Investment in limited partnership



(15,589,966)





-





-

Payments made for short-term investment



(3,065,134)





-





-

Repayments from loan to third parties



11,019,545





-





-

Loans to third parties



(1,810,495)





(3,611,682)





-

Net cash (used in) investing activities from continuing

operations



(4,712,912)





(1,806,054)





-

Net cash (used in) investing activities from discontinued

operations



(6,713)





(157,440)





(115,210)

NET CASH (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES



(4,719,625)





(1,963,494)





(115,210)



























CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:























Repayment made to related parties



(6,803,115)





566,360





-

Proceeds from related parties



1,303,556





-





-

Loan from related parties



10,528,965





-





-

Proceeds from private placement



6,503,378





-





-

Capital contribution from non-controlling interest



3,065,134





-





-

Capital contribution from shareholder



4,550,000





3,582,781





-

Net cash provided by financing activities from continuing

operations



19,147,918





4,149,141





-

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities from

discontinued operations



(788,599)





(996,355)





730,669

NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES



18,359,319





3,152,786





730,669



























EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGE ON CASH

AND CASH EQUIVALENT



2,806,981





(184,449)





(94,230)

NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH

EQUIVALENTS



19,133,437





1,340,076





(203,860)

Less: (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents from discontinued operations



(283,314)





(1,440,823)





(203,710)

NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH

EQUIVALENTS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS



19,416,751





2,780,899





(150)



























CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED

CASH-BEGINNING



2,781,506





607





757

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED

CASH-ENDING

$ 22,198,257



$ 2,781,506



$ 607



























SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW DISCLOSURES:























Cash paid for income taxes

$ 552,783



$ 5,158



$ 42,250

Cash paid for interest

$ 124,778



$ 147,900



$ 91,917



























SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH ACTIVITIES:























Payment payable to related parties for business acquisition

$ 7,007,905



$ 7,000,000



$ -

Issuance of shares for business acquisition

$ 18,330,776





11,426,289





-

Receivable from sale of discontinued operations

$ 14,950,730



$ -



$ -

Issuance of shares for shares-based compensation



1,721,870





-









Issuance of shares for consulting services

$ -



$ -



$ 239,500

Issuance of shares for equity investment

$ -



$ -



$ 2,885,556



























CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS FROM

CONTINUING OPERATION COMPRISE OF THE

FOLLOWING:























Cash and cash equivalent

$ 22,135,310



$ 2,756,490



$ 607

Restricted cash



62,947





25,016





-

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 22,198,257



$ 2,781,506



$ 607



