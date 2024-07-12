Nisun International Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2023: Nisun Achieves 65% Revenue Growth and Ends the Year with $29.0 Cash Per Share

SHANGHAI, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd. ("Nisun International" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NISN), a technology and industry driven integrated supply chain solutions provider, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

Financial Highlights:

Revenue: Total revenue for the year was $386.7 million , representing a 65% increase compared to $234.2 million in 2022.

Total revenue for the year was , representing a 65% increase compared to in 2022. Gross Profit: Gross profit increased to $40.0 million from $37.0 million in the previous year.

Gross profit increased to from in the previous year. Net Income: Net income for 2023 was $17.7 million .

Net income for 2023 was . Cash and Cash Equivalents: The Company ended the year with $114.5 million in cash and cash equivalents.

The Company ended the year with in cash and cash equivalents. Earnings per Share (EPS): The Company reported earnings of $4.46 per share, with a cash per share value of $29.0 .

CEO's Comments:

Xin Liu, CEO of Nisun International, commented, "We are thrilled to report another year of outstanding financial performance, underscoring the success of our strategic initiatives and operational excellence. Our revenue growth of 65% is a testament to our robust supply chain solutions. We have made significant strides in expanding our supply chain capabilities, diversifying into other agricultural products. These efforts have positioned us well for sustained growth and profitability."

Mr. Liu continued, "Despite our strong financial performance, substantial cash reserves of $29.0 per share, and robust earnings, our stock trades at just over one times annual earnings by the end of June. We believe this significantly undervalues our company. The Board of Directors and I are actively considering strategic alternatives to unlock shareholder value and better align our market valuation with the intrinsic value of our company. Our strong cash position and ongoing growth initiatives provide a solid foundation for these efforts."

Operational Highlights:

Supply Chain Trading and Solutions: Nisun International continues to enhance its supply chain trading and financing solutions capabilities, leveraging state-of-the-art technology to streamline operations and reduce costs. The Company successfully managed the daily supply of 3.6 to 6 million eggs to major online platforms across key regions.

Nisun International continues to enhance its supply chain trading and financing solutions capabilities, leveraging state-of-the-art technology to streamline operations and reduce costs. The Company successfully managed the daily supply of 3.6 to 6 million eggs to major online platforms across key regions. Geographical Expansion: The Company's supply chain operations now span multiple regions, enabling delivery of a diverse range of products. This extensive network ensures seamless operations and strengthens Nisun's market presence.

The Company's supply chain operations now span multiple regions, enabling delivery of a diverse range of products. This extensive network ensures seamless operations and strengthens Nisun's market presence. Diversification: Nisun has expanded its supply chain solutions to include other agricultural products, positioning the Company for substantial growth in the agricultural sector.

Looking Ahead:

Mr. Liu added, "Our commitment to innovation and excellence remains unwavering as we continue to drive growth and create value for our shareholders. The strategic expansion of our supply chain solution will enable us to meet the evolving needs of our customers and capitalize on new market opportunities. We are excited about the future and confident in our ability to achieve even greater success."

Investor Relations:

For more information, please visit the Investor Relations section of Nisun International's website at: www.nisun-international.com.

About Nisun International:

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions. Through its subsidiaries, Nisun provides users with professional solutions for technology supply chain management, technology asset routing, and digital transformation of tech and finance institutions, enabling the industry to strengthen and grow. At the same time, Nisun continues to deepen the field of industry segmentation through industrial and financial integration. Focusing on industry-finance linkages, Nisun aims to serve the upstream and downstream of the industrial supply chain while also assisting with supply-side sub-sector reform.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about Nisun's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary to meet the requirements of its clients, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. Nisun encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Nisun's registration statement and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nisun assumes no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd

Investor Relations

Tel: +86 (21) 2357-0055

Email: [email protected]

Horizon Research Management Consultancy

Michael Wei

Email: [email protected]

NISUN INTERNATIONAL ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT GROUP CO., LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (EXPRESSED IN US DOLLARS)





December 31,

2023



December 31,

2022















ASSETS











CURRENT ASSETS:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 114,454,844



$ 63,901,329

Restricted cash



197,096





3,417,244

Short-term investments



12,788,629





11,700,400

Accounts receivable, net



21,120,795





18,931,346

Advance to suppliers, net



38,602,304





46,968,549

Receivables from supply chain solutions



59,167,029





43,475,981

Inventories



30,953,583





31,609,877

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



16,018,778





10,890,083

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS



293,303,058





230,894,809



















NON-CURRENT ASSETS:















Property and equipment, net



881,276





719,574

Intangible assets, net



882,828





1,795,234

Right-of-use assets, net



2,384,590





3,349,432

Equity investments



368,528





373,292

Investment in limited partnership



-





14,913,539

Goodwill



17,659,983





23,814,005

Deferred tax assets, net



418,571





310,577

Long term investment



-





7,249,319

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS



22,595,776





52,524,972

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 315,898,834



$ 283,419,781



















LIABILITIES















CURRENT LIABILITIES:















Accounts payable

$ 45,463,753



$ 40,925,155

Short-term bank loans



1,971,859





434,959

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



7,245,358





6,090,582

Operating lease liabilities - current



861,087





1,008,766

Payables to supply chain solutions



12,947,708





9,122,978

Advances from customers



38,153,915





21,827,387

Taxes payable



4,145,920





2,748,474

Loan from related party



-





8,028,965

Liabilities of financial guarantee



22,335





-

Due to related parties - current



274,652





282,724

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES



111,086,587





90,469,990



















Operating lease liabilities – non-current



1,643,076





2,425,597

Deferred tax liabilities



114,650





727,326

TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES



1,757,726





3,152,923

TOTAL LIABILITIES



112,844,313





93,622,913



















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY*:















Class A common stock, $0.01 par value, 30,000,000 and 30,000,000 shares authorized, 4,017,596 and 4,006,263 shares issued, and 3,952,198 and 3,944,075 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively



40,176





40,063

Class B common stock, $0.01 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 2022



-





-

Treasury shares



(261,592)





(355,844)

Additional paid-in capital



130,535,082





130,503,387

Retained earnings



68,395,637





53,214,304

Statutory reserves



11,564,250





9,167,845

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(11,474,682)





(6,937,950)

COMMON SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



198,798,871





185,631,805

Non-controlling interests



4,255,650





4,165,063

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



203,054,521





189,796,868

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 315,898,834



$ 283,419,781



* The financial statements give retroactive effect to the May 18, 2023 one-for-ten reverse share split.

NISUN INTERNATIONAL ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT GROUP CO., LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (EXPRESSED IN US DOLLARS)





For the Year Ended December 31,





2023



2022



2021





















REVENUES:

















Revenue generated from services:

















Small and Medium Enterprise financing solutions

$ 101,823,899



$ 87,269,959



$ 87,133,963

Supply Chain financing solutions



6,153,645





3,542,592





4,930,289

Other financing solutions



-





-





3,222

Total revenue generated from services



107,977,544





90,812,551





92,067,474

Revenue generated from sales:























Supply chain trading business



278,693,355





143,361,714





68,132,237

Total revenues



386,670,899





234,174,265





160,199,711



























COST OF REVENUE:























Cost of revenue - services



(68,154,833)





(55,472,076)





(37,989,001)

Cost of revenue - sales



(278,002,800)





(140,880,063)





(67,628,806)

Business and sales related taxes



(527,336)





(772,830)





(533,760)

GROSS PROFIT



39,985,930





37,049,296





54,048,144



























OPERATING EXPENSES:























Selling expenses



(1,525,692)





(1,977,617)





(2,323,403)

General and administrative expenses



(10,859,011)





(10,511,542)





(11,641,567)

Research and development expenses



(1,093,457)





(1,563,718)





(1,599,728)

Bad debt expense



(2,215,016)





(4,509,634)





(294,536)

Goodwill Impairment Loss



(5,488,816)





(777,329)





-

Total operating expenses



(21,181,992)





(19,339,840)





(15,859,234)

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS



18,803,938





17,709,456





38,188,910



























OTHER INCOME :























Interest and investment income



2,557,588





2,790,768





2,122,903

Other income , net



2,159,301





2,021,688





464,210

Total other income, net



4,716,889





4,812,456





2,587,113



























INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES



23,520,827





22,521,912





40,776,023



























PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES



(5,817,147)





(4,741,854)





(10,269,501)



























NET INCOME



17,703,680





17,780,058





30,506,522

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests



(125,942)





(159,246)





(126,161)

NET INCOME - Nisun International's shareholders

$ 17,577,738



$ 17,620,812



$ 30,380,361



























OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)























Foreign currency translation (loss) income



(4,536,797)





(12,576,380)





2,039,011

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



13,040,941





5,044,432





32,419,372

Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests



65





6,231





2,051

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

$ 13,041,006



$ 5,050,663



$ 32,421,423



























BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:























NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE

$ 4.46



$ 4.42



$ 14.13



























Weighted average number of shares outstanding-basic and diluted*



3,943,793





3,986,359





2,150,683



* The financial statements give retroactive effect to the May 18, 2023 one-for-ten reverse share split.

NISUN INTERNATIONAL ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT GROUP CO., LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021 (EXPRESSED IN US DOLLARS)





2023



2022



2021





















CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

















Net income

$ 17,703,680



$ 17,780,058



$ 30,506,522

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:























Depreciation and amortization



2,238,222





2,113,732





2,180,038

Stock-based compensation



-





125,630





498,825

Shares issued for compensation



31,808





185,000





71,175

Bad debt expense



2,215,016





4,509,634





294,536

Impairment of goodwill



5,488,816





777,329





-

Loss on disposition of property and equipment



-





1,385





190,301

Income from investments



(365,359)





(541,578)





(808,464)

Deferred tax (benefit) expense



(710,672)





271,907





275,749

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:























Accounts receivable



(3,086,600)





(2,075,274)





(13,294,924)

Advance to suppliers, net



7,282,068





(39,859,386)





(9,213,279)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(5,511,142)





(4,734,501)





(3,464,939)

Receivables from supply chain solutions



(18,651,357)





11,372,841





(48,202,128)

Inventories



(246,818)





(25,530,993)





(3,931,400)

Accounts payable



5,722,300





7,693,011





33,620,611

Advance from customers



16,986,750





19,085,377





3,375,769

Taxes payable



1,478,316





(5,574,048)





5,575,502

Other payables



3,232,387





-





2,576,570

Payable to supply chain solutions



4,096,141





(15,198,883)





25,608,622

Operating lease liabilities



(834,381)





(855,242)





(952,495)

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



(1,569,395)





1,501,078





(1,049,489)

NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES



35,499,780





(28,952,923)





23,857,102



























CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:























Acquisition of property and equipment



(503,957)





(652,585)





(186,705)

Purchase of intangible assets



(44,029)





(74,710)





(18,281)

Cash (paid) received in connection with Nami acquisition



-





-





(7,007,905)

Cash paid in connection with acquisition, net of cash received



-





(530,322)





-

Cash received on disposal of discontinued operations



-





-





14,950,730

Proceeds from sale of short-term investments



103,458,984





78,595,280





4,894,270

Proceeds from sale of Long-term investment



7,061,233





-





-

Proceeds from investment in debt securities



14,366,013





-





-

Purchase of short-term investments



(104,365,028)





(51,567,746)





(39,526,099)

Purchase of Long-term investments



-





(7,430,511)





-

Collection of loans to third parties



-





-





1,643,203

Proceeds from disposal of subsidiary



71,514





-





-

Loans to third parties



(229,161)





(501,905)





-

NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES



19,815,569





17,837,501





(25,250,787)



























CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:























Proceeds from short-term bank loans



1,553,471





445,831





784,609

Proceeds from issuance of common shares and pre-funded warrants



-





-





70,794,465

Proceeds from third-party loans



1,977,145





36,770,626





-

Repayment of short-term bank loans



(29,961)





(1,239,983)





-

Repayment of third-party loans



(2,277,954)





(41,491,973)





-

Repayment to related parties



-





(10,097)





(1,803,374)

Repayment of loan from related parties



(8,028,965)





(2,500,000)





-

Purchase of treasury shares



94,252





(355,844)





-

Capital contribution from non-controlling interest



(35,290)





37,116





751,841

NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES



(6,747,302)





(8,344,324)





70,527,541



























EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGE ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS



(1,234,680)





(4,848,722)





294,928

NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS



47,333,367





(24,308,468)





69,428,784



























CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS-BEGINNING



67,318,573





91,627,041





22,198,257



























CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS-ENDING

$ 114,651,940



$ 67,318,573



$ 91,627,041



























SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW DISCLOSURES:























Cash paid for income taxes

$ 4,530,963



$ 10,385,495



$ 5,546,082

Cash paid for interest

$ 29,961



$ 496,932



$ 370,356



























SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH ACTIVITIES:























Repayment payable for business disposition



279,037





-





-

Receivable from disposal of subsidiary

$ -



$ 289,973



$ -

Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use

assets



295,220





4,070,163





-

Issuance of shares for share-based compensation

$ -



$ -



$ 71,175



























CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ARE COMPRISED OF THE FOLLOWING:























Cash and cash equivalents

$ 114,454,844



$ 63,901,329



$ 91,447,620

Restricted cash



197,096





3,417,244





179,421

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 114,651,940



$ 67,318,573



$ 91,627,041



