Nisun International Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2023: Nisun Achieves 65% Revenue Growth and Ends the Year with $29.0 Cash Per Share

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd

Jul 12, 2024, 09:25 ET

SHANGHAI, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd. ("Nisun International" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NISN), a technology and industry driven integrated supply chain solutions provider, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue: Total revenue for the year was $386.7 million, representing a 65% increase compared to $234.2 million in 2022.
  • Gross Profit: Gross profit increased to $40.0 million from $37.0 million in the previous year.
  • Net Income: Net income for 2023 was $17.7 million.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: The Company ended the year with $114.5 million in cash and cash equivalents.
  • Earnings per Share (EPS): The Company reported earnings of $4.46 per share, with a cash per share value of $29.0.

CEO's Comments:

Xin Liu, CEO of Nisun International, commented, "We are thrilled to report another year of outstanding financial performance, underscoring the success of our strategic initiatives and operational excellence. Our revenue growth of 65% is a testament to our robust supply chain solutions.  We have made significant strides in expanding our supply chain capabilities,  diversifying into other agricultural products. These efforts have positioned us well for sustained growth and profitability."

Mr. Liu continued, "Despite our strong financial performance, substantial cash reserves of $29.0 per share, and robust earnings, our stock trades at just over one times annual earnings by the end of June. We believe this significantly undervalues our company. The Board of Directors and I are actively considering strategic alternatives to unlock shareholder value and better align our market valuation with the intrinsic value of our company. Our strong cash position and ongoing growth initiatives provide a solid foundation for these efforts."

Operational Highlights:

  • Supply Chain Trading and Solutions: Nisun International continues to enhance its supply chain trading and financing solutions capabilities, leveraging state-of-the-art technology to streamline operations and reduce costs. The Company successfully managed the daily supply of 3.6 to 6 million eggs to major online platforms across key regions.
  • Geographical Expansion: The Company's supply chain operations now span multiple regions, enabling delivery of a diverse range of products. This extensive network ensures seamless operations and strengthens Nisun's market presence.
  • Diversification: Nisun has expanded its supply chain solutions to include other agricultural products, positioning the Company for substantial growth in the agricultural sector.

Looking Ahead:

Mr. Liu added, "Our commitment to innovation and excellence remains unwavering as we continue to drive growth and create value for our shareholders. The strategic expansion of our supply chain solution  will enable us to meet the evolving needs of our customers and capitalize on new market opportunities. We are excited about the future and confident in our ability to achieve even greater success."

For more information, please visit the Investor Relations section of Nisun International's  website at: www.nisun-international.com.

About Nisun International:

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions. Through its subsidiaries, Nisun provides users with professional solutions for technology supply chain management, technology asset routing, and digital transformation of tech and finance institutions, enabling the industry to strengthen and grow. At the same time, Nisun continues to deepen the field of industry segmentation through industrial and financial integration. Focusing on industry-finance linkages, Nisun aims to serve the upstream and downstream of the industrial supply chain while also assisting with supply-side sub-sector reform.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about Nisun's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary to meet the requirements of its clients, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. Nisun encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Nisun's registration statement and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nisun assumes no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

NISUN INTERNATIONAL ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT GROUP CO., LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(EXPRESSED IN US DOLLARS)



December 31,
2023

December 31,
2022







ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents

$

114,454,844

$

63,901,329

Restricted cash

197,096


3,417,244

Short-term investments

12,788,629


11,700,400

Accounts receivable, net

21,120,795


18,931,346

Advance to suppliers, net

38,602,304


46,968,549

Receivables from supply chain solutions

59,167,029


43,475,981

Inventories

30,953,583


31,609,877

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

16,018,778


10,890,083

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

293,303,058


230,894,809









NON-CURRENT ASSETS:







Property and equipment, net

881,276


719,574

Intangible assets, net

882,828


1,795,234

Right-of-use assets, net

2,384,590


3,349,432

Equity investments

368,528


373,292

Investment in limited partnership

-


14,913,539

Goodwill

17,659,983


23,814,005

Deferred tax assets, net

418,571


310,577

Long term investment

-


7,249,319

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS

22,595,776


52,524,972

TOTAL ASSETS

$

315,898,834

$

283,419,781









LIABILITIES







CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Accounts payable

$

45,463,753

$

40,925,155

Short-term bank loans

1,971,859


434,959

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

7,245,358


6,090,582

Operating lease liabilities - current

861,087


1,008,766

Payables to supply chain solutions

12,947,708


9,122,978

Advances from customers

38,153,915


21,827,387

Taxes payable

4,145,920


2,748,474

Loan from related party

-


8,028,965

Liabilities of financial guarantee

22,335


-

Due to related parties - current

274,652


282,724

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

111,086,587


90,469,990









Operating lease liabilities – non-current

1,643,076


2,425,597

Deferred tax liabilities

114,650


727,326

TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

1,757,726


3,152,923

TOTAL LIABILITIES

112,844,313


93,622,913









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY*:







Class A common stock, $0.01 par value, 30,000,000 and 30,000,000 shares

   authorized, 4,017,596 and 4,006,263 shares issued, and 3,952,198 and 3,944,075

   shares outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively

40,176


40,063

Class B common stock, $0.01 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares

   issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 2022

-


-

Treasury shares

(261,592)


(355,844)

Additional paid-in capital

130,535,082


130,503,387

Retained earnings

68,395,637


53,214,304

Statutory reserves

11,564,250


9,167,845

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(11,474,682)


(6,937,950)

COMMON SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

198,798,871


185,631,805

Non-controlling interests

4,255,650


4,165,063

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

203,054,521


189,796,868

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

315,898,834

$

283,419,781

* The financial statements give retroactive effect to the May 18, 2023 one-for-ten reverse share split.

NISUN INTERNATIONAL ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT GROUP CO., LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(EXPRESSED IN US DOLLARS)



For the Year Ended December 31,


2023

2022

2021










   REVENUES:








   Revenue generated from services:








      Small and Medium Enterprise financing solutions

$

101,823,899

$

87,269,959

$

87,133,963

      Supply Chain financing solutions

6,153,645


3,542,592


4,930,289

      Other financing solutions

-


-


3,222

Total revenue generated from services

107,977,544


90,812,551


92,067,474

      Revenue generated from sales:











Supply chain trading business

278,693,355


143,361,714


68,132,237

                Total revenues

386,670,899


234,174,265


160,199,711













   COST OF REVENUE:











      Cost of revenue - services

(68,154,833)


(55,472,076)


(37,989,001)

      Cost of revenue - sales

(278,002,800)


(140,880,063)


(67,628,806)

      Business and sales related taxes

(527,336)


(772,830)


(533,760)

   GROSS PROFIT

39,985,930


37,049,296


54,048,144













   OPERATING EXPENSES:











      Selling expenses

(1,525,692)


(1,977,617)


(2,323,403)

      General and administrative expenses

(10,859,011)


(10,511,542)


(11,641,567)

      Research and development expenses

(1,093,457)


(1,563,718)


(1,599,728)

      Bad debt expense

(2,215,016)


(4,509,634)


(294,536)

      Goodwill Impairment Loss

(5,488,816)


(777,329)


-

Total operating expenses

(21,181,992)


(19,339,840)


(15,859,234)

   INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

18,803,938


17,709,456


38,188,910













   OTHER INCOME :











      Interest and investment income

2,557,588


2,790,768


2,122,903

      Other income , net

2,159,301


2,021,688


464,210

Total other income, net

4,716,889


4,812,456


2,587,113













INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

23,520,827


22,521,912


40,776,023













PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

(5,817,147)


(4,741,854)


(10,269,501)













NET INCOME

17,703,680


17,780,058


30,506,522

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

(125,942)


(159,246)


(126,161)

NET INCOME - Nisun International's shareholders

$

17,577,738

$

17,620,812

$

30,380,361













OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)











      Foreign currency translation (loss) income

(4,536,797)


(12,576,380)


2,039,011

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

13,040,941


5,044,432


32,419,372

Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests

65


6,231


2,051

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

$

13,041,006

$

5,050,663

$

32,421,423













BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:











NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE

$

4.46

$

4.42

$

14.13













Weighted average number of shares outstanding-basic and diluted*

3,943,793


3,986,359


2,150,683

* The financial statements give retroactive effect to the May 18, 2023 one-for-ten reverse share split.

NISUN INTERNATIONAL ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT GROUP CO., LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021

(EXPRESSED IN US DOLLARS)



2023

2022

2021










   CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:








Net income

$

17,703,680

$

17,780,058

$

30,506,522

      Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used

           in) operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization

2,238,222


2,113,732


2,180,038

Stock-based compensation

-


125,630


498,825

Shares issued for compensation

31,808


185,000


71,175

Bad debt expense

2,215,016


4,509,634


294,536

Impairment of goodwill

5,488,816


777,329


-

Loss on disposition of property and equipment

-


1,385


190,301

Income from investments

(365,359)


(541,578)


(808,464)

Deferred tax (benefit) expense

(710,672)


271,907


275,749

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











                Accounts receivable

(3,086,600)


(2,075,274)


(13,294,924)

                Advance to suppliers, net

7,282,068


(39,859,386)


(9,213,279)

                Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(5,511,142)


(4,734,501)


(3,464,939)

                Receivables from supply chain solutions

(18,651,357)


11,372,841


(48,202,128)

                Inventories

(246,818)


(25,530,993)


(3,931,400)

                Accounts payable

5,722,300


7,693,011


33,620,611

                Advance from customers

16,986,750


19,085,377


3,375,769

                Taxes payable

1,478,316


(5,574,048)


5,575,502

                Other payables

3,232,387


-


2,576,570

                Payable to supply chain solutions

4,096,141


(15,198,883)


25,608,622

                Operating lease liabilities

(834,381)


(855,242)


(952,495)

                Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

(1,569,395)


1,501,078


(1,049,489)

NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY OPERATING

   ACTIVITIES

35,499,780


(28,952,923)


23,857,102













CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:











      Acquisition of property and equipment

(503,957)


(652,585)


(186,705)

      Purchase of intangible assets

(44,029)


(74,710)


(18,281)

      Cash (paid) received in connection with Nami acquisition

-


-


(7,007,905)

      Cash paid in connection with acquisition, net of cash received

-


(530,322)


-

      Cash received on disposal of discontinued operations

-


-


14,950,730

      Proceeds from sale of short-term investments

103,458,984


78,595,280


4,894,270

      Proceeds from sale of Long-term investment

7,061,233


-


-

      Proceeds from investment in debt securities

14,366,013


-


-

      Purchase of short-term investments

(104,365,028)


(51,567,746)


(39,526,099)

      Purchase of Long-term investments

-


(7,430,511)


-

      Collection of loans to third parties

-


-


1,643,203

      Proceeds from disposal of subsidiary

71,514


-


-

      Loans to third parties

(229,161)


(501,905)


-

NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) INVESTING

   ACTIVITIES

19,815,569


17,837,501


(25,250,787)













CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:











      Proceeds from short-term bank loans

1,553,471


445,831


784,609

      Proceeds from issuance of common shares and pre-funded warrants

-


-


70,794,465

      Proceeds from third-party loans

1,977,145


36,770,626


-

      Repayment of short-term bank loans

(29,961)


(1,239,983)


-

      Repayment of third-party loans

(2,277,954)


(41,491,973)


-

      Repayment to related parties

-


(10,097)


(1,803,374)

      Repayment of loan from related parties

(8,028,965)


(2,500,000)


-

      Purchase of treasury shares

94,252


(355,844)


-

      Capital contribution from non-controlling interest

(35,290)


37,116


751,841

NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY FINANCING

   ACTIVITIES

(6,747,302)


(8,344,324)


70,527,541













EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGE ON CASH AND

   CASH EQUIVALENTS

(1,234,680)


(4,848,722)


294,928

NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH

   EQUIVALENTS

47,333,367


(24,308,468)


69,428,784













CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH

   FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS-BEGINNING

67,318,573


91,627,041


22,198,257













CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH

   FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS-ENDING

$

114,651,940

$

67,318,573

$

91,627,041













SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW DISCLOSURES:











      Cash paid for income taxes

$

4,530,963

$

10,385,495

$

5,546,082

      Cash paid for interest

$

29,961

$

496,932

$

370,356













SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH ACTIVITIES:











      Repayment payable for business disposition

279,037


-


-

      Receivable from disposal of subsidiary

$

-

$

289,973

$

-

         Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use
         assets

295,220


4,070,163


-

      Issuance of shares for share-based compensation

$

-

$

-

$

71,175













CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS FROM CONTINUING

   OPERATIONS ARE COMPRISED OF THE FOLLOWING:











Cash and cash equivalents

$

114,454,844

$

63,901,329

$

91,447,620

Restricted cash

197,096


3,417,244


179,421

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

114,651,940

$

67,318,573

$

91,627,041

