Nisun International Secures Major Corn Supply to Propel Grain Business Expansion and Drive Growth

SHANGHAI, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd ("Nisun International" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: NISN), a technology and industry driven integrated supply chain solutions provider, today announced a significant milestone in its grain supply chain business. The Company has secured a supply of over 50,000 tons of corn from Beidahuang Group Co., Ltd., one of China's largest agribusiness groups, in partnership with Rugao Port Group Co., Ltd., a leading port and harbor operator in China.

This strategic procurement marks a critical step in expanding Nisun International's grain business, driving growth by increasing the size and scale of its operations. The secured supply will enhance the Company's ability to provide stable and efficient grain solutions, positioning it for robust growth in the agricultural sector.

Rugao Port Group Co., Ltd. is recognized as a National 5A Logistics Enterprise, AAA Credit Enterprise, and National Supply Chain Innovation and Application Pilot Enterprise. Operating Rugao Port, a national first-class port, Rugao Port Group brings significant logistical and operational expertise to the partnership. Beidahuang Group Co., Ltd. manages over 53,600 square kilometers of land, with 48.7 million acres of arable land. As a national ecological and modern agricultural demonstration area, it produces over 20 billion kilograms of grain annually, with a brand value of RMB 201.9 billion.

"Nisun International's expansion into the grain supply chain is a pivotal development for our company," said Mr. Xin Liu, CEO of Nisun International. "Securing this substantial corn supply not only strengthens our business capabilities but also supports our commitment to contributing to global food security and agricultural development."

Nisun International's grain business aims to establish integrated grain processing and distribution hubs in China's main grain-producing areas, transforming resource advantages into significant economic benefits. By enhancing the entire value chain, from procurement to processing to distribution, the Company promotes regional economic growth, increases operational efficiency, boosts farmer incomes, and supports local economies.

Through this partnership and strategic expansion, Nisun International is poised to achieve high-quality business development, contributing to a stable global food security environment and advancing its business strategy.

