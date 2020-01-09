Nisus Launches New Brand Identity And New Website

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nisus Corporation, a leading manufacturer of sustainable wood preservatives and pest management products, today unveils its new brand identity including a new logo, tagline and website. The new materials are intended to more clearly represent the company's commitment to innovation and new product development while honoring Nisus' 30+ years in business.

After careful analysis of the company's former logo created in 2004, Nisus leadership determined the need to update and refresh the brand to better align with the company's current positioning and core competencies. Additionally, the new website has been designed to offer the ultimate user-friendly experience. Its improved mobile and desktop navigation and functionality allow customers to see the full product portfolio Nisus offers along with easy access to specimen labels, SDSs, technical bulletins and other useful materials.

"In the last few years, Nisus Corporation has successfully diversified and scaled its product offerings while broadening our own global footprint," says Jim Gorman, VP of Marketing for Nisus Corporation. "Our new brand better reflects our market-leading position, and the new website clearly demonstrates the comprehensive product portfolio we bring to our clients across the globe."

The new brand keeps the original company name while the new design features a flowing letter N representing the funnel of growth resulting from listening to customer needs to placing ideas in R&D to the finalizing products to meet those customer needs. The 'N' is placed on a bold background of green that speaks to the company's strength in sustainability and environmental awareness. The new logo will allow for more flexible use and will be readily recognizable in both print and digital media.

Nisus also added a tagline to further reinforce its messaging: "Better science for a better world" rounds out the branding to share the company's core mission of offering highly efficacious products based on science that helps reduce environmental impact compared to competing products.

"With the expansion into new markets, the timing was ideal to move forward with a fresh new look and strengthened brand," said Kevin L. Kirkland, CEO and President for Nisus Corporation. "A brand is so much more than just a logo design. It reflects who we are as a company and helps to create a consistent brand experience in all divisions."

Nisus Corporation is the leading manufacturer of sustainable pest control products and also provides sustainable wood preservatives to the railroad, utility and lumber industries from its headquarters in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains in Rockford, Tennessee. Nisus has experienced rapid growth since its beginning in 1990 and distributes more than 30 products to eight different industries across the United States and in seven international markets.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Linde Mills at Nisus Corporation or email at lindem@nisuscorp.com.

