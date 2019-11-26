Nisus' QNAP® Copper Naphthenate Positioned to be Successor to Pentachlorophenol

According to Ken Laughlin, Division Vice President of Wood Preservation at Nisus, "QNAP copper naphthenate utility poles have been used for many years by utilities in the western states like Washington, Oregon and California where environmental concern and sustainability are of paramount importance." QNAP is also the fastest growing preservative in the railroad industry and is being used on ties and bridge ties by six of the seven Class I railroads in the US, as well as railroads in Canada, Europe and Asia.

QNAP copper naphthenate is not a persistent organic pollutant and contains no dioxins. QNAP is an 8% copper-oil-borne preservative solution that is manufactured according to AWPA Standards. It is also an EPA-Registered general use preservative.

Manufactured in the United States, QNAP copper naphthenate is created from recycled copper and made oil-soluble to improve performance. QNAP has better performance than other oil-borne preservatives and requires no special equipment. Additionally, the treated wood poles are not hazardous waste so they can be reused, used as fuel or disposed of in regular landfills at end of life. This reduces the overall cost to the utilities.

"We want to confirm for the utilities that Nisus has the capacity to manufacture enough copper naphthenate to treat all utility poles in the U.S. that are currently treated with pentachlorophenol," says Kevin Kirkland, President and CEO of Nisus Corporation, "We work with pole treaters around the country and have a technical team that can provide all the necessary environmental information and efficacy data for your engineers." The ability to eliminate dioxins and persistent organic pollutants from a utility company's pole program can benefit customers and future generations.

Nisus Corporation is the leading manufacturer of sustainable wood preservatives and sustainable pest control products to the railroad, utility and lumber industries from its headquarters in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains in Rockford, Tennessee. Nisus has experienced rapid growth since its beginning in 1990 and distributes more than 30 products to eight different industries across the United States and in seven international markets.

For product and technical information contact:

Ken Laughlin at 520-631-1084 or email kenl@nisuscorp.com.

If you would like more information about this story, please contact:

Linde Millsat 800-264-0870 or email at lindem@nisuscorp.com

SOURCE Nisus Corporation