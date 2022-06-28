Nita N. Grover, MD, MPH is recognized by Continental Who's Who

CONCORD, N.H., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nita N. Grover, MD, MPH, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Physician for her outstanding accomplishments in Pain Management and in acknowledgment of her work at Granite State Pain Associates.

As a Pain Management Specialist, Dr. Grover first works to determine and understand the cause of pain in her patients. She then tailors a treatment plan for patients to relieve, reduce or manage their pain. The ultimate goal is to return the patients to their normal activities without surgery or heavy use of pain medicines. She works with patients who have peripheral neuropathies, fibromyalgia, myofascial disease, chronic back and neck pain, and addiction or substance abuse issues. She also provides care to patients in need of palliative or end-of-life care.

Before joining Granite State Pain Associates, Dr. Grover worked in private medical practice from 2011-2013 and served as an anesthesiologist with Nicholas H. Noyes Memorial Hospital in Dansville, NY, from 2008-2011.

To prepare for her medical career, Dr. Grover received her Bachelor of Arts degree, in 1995, at Smith College, in Northampton, MA, and earned her Doctor of Medicine degree, in 1999, from Tufts University, in Boston, MA. She completed a Medical Internship with Catholic Health Partners in Chicago, IL, then completed her Residency at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, MI, and a Fellowship at Baystate Medical Center, in Springfield, MA.

Dr. Grover holds professional memberships in the American Society of Anesthesiologists, the American Medical Association, the American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine, the American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians, and the North American Spine Society.

Inspired by her mother and grandmother, who were both registered nurses, Dr. Grover knew that she wanted to work in healthcare from a young age. "When I was in college, I traveled to Nicaragua and witnessed the total lack of medical care," she states. "This confirmed for me my choice to pursue a career in medicine and public health."

For more information, please visit www.painmd.com.

