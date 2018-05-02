Nita Summers Max Named Director of Sales For Nestler Poletto Sotheby's International Realty

Prior to being promoted to her new position, Summers Max spent two years as an agent at Nestler Poletto Sotheby's International Realty where she represented buyers and sellers in the South Florida luxury markets, including Marrano Marc Equities in the sell-out of its new oceanfront 1200 Hillsboro Mile condominium offering in Hillsboro Beach.

"Nita has a proven record of success in the industry and brings a style of management that is consistent with the leadership that we have offered our sales associates, and all whom we have represented for the past 28 years," said John Poletto who, along with Mark Nestler are co-founders and owners of the company.

"Nita intimately knows our market from just north of Fort Lauderdale to Manalapan, from the ocean to the everglades. She knows the wants and needs of our sellers and buyers, and most importantly, our sales associates," according to Mark Nestler.

In her new role, Summers Max will be supporting the existing team of Nestler Poletto Sotheby's International Realty associates and continue the recruitment of high-caliber agents to the firm.

"Management is my passion," she said. "I love coaching the associates and bringing qualified agents to the Sotheby's International Realty team. I enjoy mentoring and helping each person develop their business."

Active in the South Florida community, Summers Max founded the Women's Council of Realtors of Palm Beaches Toastmasters Club, supports many local charities including the March of Dimes, Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, the National Inclusion Project, and several animal rescue organizations. She is married to South Florida restaurateur Dennis Max.

Specializing in luxury homes, country club communities, Intracoastal and oceanfront homes and condominiums, Nestler Poletto Sotheby's International Realty is part of the Sotheby's International Realty network, which has more than 930 offices in 69 countries and 22,000 sales associates worldwide. For more information visit npsir.com or call the Boca office at 561-997-7227 or the Delray office at 561-381-9090.

