NITCHES CORP ANNOUNCES PIVOTAL COLLABORATION WITH ALSD AND EXPANSION INTO PREMIUM SPORTS SECTOR

LAS VEGAS, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NitchesCorp, a leading innovator in the textile industry and beyond, is set to expand its reach, unveiling a groundbreaking collaboration with the Association of Luxury Suite Directors (ALSD). This partnership will see NitchesCorp emerge as an exclusive vendor, providing premium staff clothing for the 2023 ALSD Conference and Tradeshow, taking place from July 9-11 at JW Marriott Indianapolis.

The ALSD, a key player in the $10 billion premium seat and corporate hospitality marketplace, offers a unique opportunity for NitchesCorp to further its connections with the top executives and decision-makers from the world's leading sports franchises, colleges, and universities. This strategic alignment positions NitchesCorp to potentially tap into any one of the 1,500 ALSD members across 15 leagues and categories.

"NitchesCorp's ability to create high-end, branded fan experience clothing is an exciting addition to our conference," said an ALSD representative. "Their presence at our tradeshow will provide a vibrant showcase of their capabilities and potentially open up significant opportunities for them within our extensive network."

In addition to the ALSD collaboration, NitchesCorp is in exploratory talks with an unnamed Major League Baseball team to expand custom clothing options for their premium fans, demonstrating the company's ongoing commitment to enhancing branded fan experiences.

At the core of Nitches Corp's business model is a long-term vision rooted in the heritage of its brands, fueling creativity, excellence, and a commitment to integrity and ethics. The company's objective is to identify and partner with innovative business entities, creating high-margin product opportunities that most companies do not have access to.

"Nitches Corp makes the impossible, possible," said a company spokesperson. "We aim to find the diamonds in the rough before the world knows about them. By aligning ourselves with the ALSD, we're setting the stage for unparalleled growth in the premium sports sector."

During the three-day conference, Nitches Corp will create bespoke fan experience clothing for key venue tours, including Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Lucas Oil Stadium, and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. This initiative underscores Nitches Corp's commitment to providing high-end products and services at scalable prices, supporting quality demands without compromising profitability.

As Nitches corp embarks on this transformative journey, stakeholders and potential investors can expect more exciting news about networking and burgeoning relationships within the premium sports sector. The company invites all to stay tuned to witness the unfolding of this thrilling new chapter in Nitches Corp's story.

About Nitches corp

Nitches corp is a dynamic company focused on sports, athleisure, and sustainable business. With key relationships in the textile industry and beyond, including data driven clothing, staff and uniform develoment, and digital enhanced goods, the company prides itself on identifying and collaborating with innovative brands, providing exceptional products and services worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Nitches to accomplish its stated plan of business. Nitches believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and there forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. Considering the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Nitches or any other person.

SOURCE Nitches

