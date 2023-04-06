Nitches Corp (NICH) Announces Tover: The Next Big Thing in the Spirits Industry

LAS VEGAS, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nitches Corp (OTC: NICH) is excited to announce the launch of Tover, a new brand of spirits that is poised to disrupt the industry and capture the hearts of consumers worldwide. Tover is backed by Nitches Corp, a publicly traded company that has a proven track record of success and financial stability.

In times of uncertainty, people turn to the comfort of a good drink. The liquor industry has seen growth during times of economic turmoil, and Tover is perfectly positioned to capitalize on this trend. The brand's focus on high-quality, luxurious spirits and unique experiences has already generated excitement among consumers and industry experts alike.

"Tover is more than just a brand of spirits," said Dallas Foster, "it's an experience. Tover represents a lifestyle, a mindset, and a commitment to excellence. The brand is inspired by the principles of unity, achievement, and empowerment, and it seeks to create a global community of like-minded individuals who appreciate the finer things in life."

With a team of world-class distillers and mixologists, Tover is committed to delivering the best-tasting and most unique spirits on the market. The brand's focus on innovation and quality has already generated significant interest among industry insiders, and the Tover team has ambitious plans for growth and expansion.

In the coming months, Tover will be launching a series of global campaigns and collaborations with top influencers and tastemakers. These initiatives will bring the brand to the attention of a wide audience and further cement Tover's position as a leader in the spirits industry.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to be a part of the Tover story. Join us in our mission to create a global community of spirits lovers and experience seekers. Follow us on social media and stay tuned for updates on upcoming campaigns and collaborations.

To learn more about Tover and Nitches Corp, visit our website at https://www.nitchescorp.com

New website specific to Tover coming soon!

DISCLOSURE: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Nitches to accomplish its stated plan of business. Nitches believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and there forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. Considering the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Nitches or any other person.

SOURCE Nitches Corp