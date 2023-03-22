Nitches Corporation Announces Expansion into the Liquor Industry with the Launch of Lifestyle of Spirits

LAS VEGAS, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nitches Corporation (OTC:NICH) , a global lifestyle and athleisure brand, is excited to announce the launch of Lifestyle of Spirits, a new arm of the company focused on curating and developing liquor brands. The expansion into the liquor industry is a strategic move for Nitches, as the company aims to capitalize on the growing trend of social media influencers and their impact on consumer behavior. Disrupting the Liquor Industry with Unique and Innovative Brand Concepts

"Nitches Corporation is always looking for innovative and sustainable business opportunities outside of what is currently trending in the market," said the company's CEO, John Morgan. "With the launch of Lifestyle of Spirits, we are excited to explore the potential of the liquor industry and bring our unique approach to brand development and marketing to this new vertical."

Liquor sales in the US alone reached $29.9 billion in 2021 and the global liquor market is expected to reach $1.7 trillion by 2025. The potential for growth in the industry is immense, and Nitches is committed to identifying and developing unique and high-margin product opportunities.Introducing Dallas Foster: Liquor Marketing Specialist and Head of Lifestyle of Spirits

To lead the Lifestyle of Spirits brand, Nitches has enlisted the expertise of Dallas Foster, an experienced liquor marketing specialist with a track record of driving revenue and empowering brands. Foster has worked with celebrities and companies like LVMH, Diageo, and London Group, and has a history of creating game-changing brand concepts.

"I'm thrilled to partner with Nitches on this exciting new venture," said Foster. "With our combined expertise, we have the opportunity to disrupt the liquor industry and create truly unique and innovative brands that resonate with consumers. Being part of the founding brand architects behind Sparkling Nuvo, I had the privilege of working with a wide range of celebrities like Eva Longoria, Rick Ross, T-Pain, Jamie Foxx, Wisin & Yandel and Farruko to name a few and will spare no effort in making this a successful venture."

The impact of social media and influencers on liquor sales cannot be overlooked. With the launch of Lifestyle of Spirits, Nitches aims to leverage its strategic partnerships with influencers and celebrities to drive sales and awareness of its new brands.

"Nitches provides a scalable way to access the future of commerce through strategic influencers," said the company's CEO John Morgan. "We believe that our long-term vision, anchored in excellence and creativity, will allow us to identify diamonds in the rough and bring them to the forefront of their respective verticals."

Nitches Corporation is committed to conducting its business with exemplary integrity and ethics and believes that its success is due to its long-term vision and commitment to excellence. With the launch of Lifestyle of Spirits, the company is excited to expand its offerings and bring its unique approach to brand development to the liquor industry.

For more information on Nitches Corporation and the Lifestyle of Spirits brand, visit https://www.Nitchescorp.com

SOURCE Nitches Corp.