Nitches Files Form 10 with the Securities and Exchange Commission To Potentially "Uplist" To A Higher Exchange

LAS VEGAS, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nitches Inc., (NICH) (the "Company") which blends high-tech with high-end fashion to create exclusive clothing lines and NFTs, today announced it completed and filed a Form 10 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). A Form 10 can be used to register a class of securities for potential trading on U.S. stock exchanges such as the OTCQB, New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq. After 60 days, a Form 10 registration statement automatically becomes effective, requiring the company to complete other SEC reports such as timely disclosure of material information, maintaining audited financials In addition to management and shareholders are subject to ownership reporting requirements.

"The Form 10 benefits our shareholders because it requires more transparency and provides helpful information such as risk factors, audited financial statements and list of directors and officers," said John Morgan, Nitches' CEO. "It is the next logical step for Nitches as we continue to grow - developing new clothing lines with the biggest stars and creating our own metaverse with unique NFTs. The filing is also necessary for the company to uplist to a higher stock exchange in the future which, we intend to do as soon as the Form 10 is approved and the company becomes an SEC filer again."

Nitches recently completed exclusive capsule collections for Nick Cooper, superstar vocal coach, and John Lewis, "the BadAss Vegan" influencer and filmmaker. The company has also launched its industry-changing Owner Verification System (OVS™), which helps prove the authenticity of its limited-edition, luxury streetwear and NFTs (non-fungible tokens). To verify ownership, Nitches sews a unique QR code into every item it manufactures. Buyers scan these codes to register their products on the OVS mobile dApp. OVS stores the information on a blockchain to ensure the transaction is completely safe and secure.

Nitches is currently working on developing its own metaverse for users to create 3D avatars, buy and sell NFTs (non-fungible tokens) and experience exclusive VR meetings, shows and events. Nitche plans to integrate MetaHuman Creator, a software tool developed by Epic Games' Unreal Engine, to help users design highly-realistic 3D avatars that can be outfitted in the latest designs from Nitches' clothing lines.

About Nitches Corporation

Nitches is a diversified technology and exclusive clothing company that blends high-tech with high-end fashion to design luxury clothing items and NFTs. We specialize in creating limited-edition athleisure and streetwear apparel and accessories that are sustainable, authentic and exclusive. We collaborate with fashion-forward influencers and celebrities to create capsule collections that reflect their vision and brand. We develop innovative technology to protect our intellectual property and prevent counterfeiting. Nitches strives for creativity, excellence and value in all that we do for our collaborators, customers and stakeholders.

Forward Looking Statements:This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

