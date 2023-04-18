Nitches Inc. Continues Expansion and Fosters Growth in Q2 Despite Market Uncertainty

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nitches Inc. (OTC: NICH), a leading brand empowerment company, is pleased to announce its successful Q2 update. As the company navigates through market uncertainty, it continues to establish itself as a legitimate competitor in the fashion industry, while also revealing plans to expand into the spirits and lifestyle beverage sector, following the footsteps of luxury conglomerate Louis Vuitton (LVMH).

Nitches' core clothing business maintains strong momentum, with its recent collaboration with artist VoodoFe and the Miles Davis Collection garnering significant attention. The collection has been showcased at multiple fashion shows, receiving a special endorsement from New York City Mayor Eric Adams. Moreover, celebrities such as Q-Tip and Donnell Rawlings have been spotted wearing pieces from the collection, further elevating its profile.

VoodoFe stated, "It has been an exciting time for our business. We were delighted to have the Miles Davis collection displayed in a show that was attended by the Mayor of NY. Also, I've had the honor of having my own artwork featured in the NY Mayor's Gracie Mansion. The Miles Davis collection was showcased in a fashion show for Brooklyn Fashion Week (BKFW). And we are proud to have secured the Miles Davis line in the Blue Note. It is truly an honor to be able to share our love for art and creativity with others, and we are thrilled to be making such great strides in the industry."

The Miles Davis collection's success is mirrored in other Nitches brands, as Nick Cooper's Future Mega line has generated significant interest for potential TV show collaborations. Cooper expressed, "There is a host of people that are excited to drive culture and opportunities for the next generation of creatives."

Nitches Inc. is also making headway in its spirits vertical, with business licenses and brand strategy currently in development. CEO John Morgan commented, "We think that we have the perfect storm with this opportunity. Clothing and merchandise complement the spirits opportunity and vice versa. People will be pleasantly surprised when this all comes together as we have many influencers on deck to support all of our collective movements at the same time because of this fact."

The success of Nitches' clothing lines is driven by social media and influencer marketing. According to recent data, influencer marketing can generate up to 11 times the ROI of traditional advertising. This translates to millions of dollars in revenue for fashion brands that leverage influencers to reach their target audience.

Similarly, the spirits industry has shown resilience during economic downturns. Research indicates that alcohol consumption tends to remain steady or even increase during times of market uncertainty. By expanding into this vertical, Nitches Inc. is well-positioned to capitalize on the consistently strong demand for premium spirits.

As Nitches Inc. progresses, the company is poised to make significant movement. With its growing network of influencers and expansion into spirit and lifestyle beverages, Nitches remains a brand to watch. Market observers and investors should stay tuned for the company's next batch of updates, which promises to be nothing short of surprising and impactful.

About Nitches Inc.

Nitches Inc. is a publicly traded company specializing in brand empowerment and expansion, offering a unique platform that allows creatives and entrepreneurs to develop and grow their businesses. With a focus on fashion and spirits, Nitches aims to revolutionize these industries by fostering collaborations and strategic partnerships.

