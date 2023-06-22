NITCHES INC. TO PROVIDE EXCLUSIVE PREMIUM EXECUTIVE STAFF CLOTHING FOR THE ALSD CONFERENCE IN INDIANAPOLIS

LAS VEGAS, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nitches, Inc., (OTC: NICH) an innovative leader in the textiles and liquor industries, is delighted to announce its participation in the upcoming Association of Luxury Suite Directors (ALSD) Conference in Indianapolis, Indiana, from July 9th - 11th.

In this significant role, Nitches will showcase its commitment to quality and design by supplying exclusive, co-branded clothing for executive staff at the ALSD conference. Furthermore, Nitches is proud to extend this bespoke service to staff at key Indianapolis venues such as the Motor Speedway, Lucas Oil, and the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The ALSD Conference will welcome top professionals from prominent sports organizations such as Major League Baseball, National Basketball Association, National Football League, National Hockey League, Major League Soccer, International Soccer Clubs, as well as renowned College, University, Events, and Entertainment Venues. This event presents an unparalleled opportunity for Nitches to display its potential as a trusted partner to these premier institutions.

With focus areas in corporate clothing, fashion manufacturing, uniforms, and premium gifting, Nitches is poised to revolutionize how sports organizations view their attire needs. Many institutions cobrand with established clothing companies, often at a substantial cost. Nitches aims to provide a cost-effective, high-quality alternative that supports the premium industry's specific requirements. The premium sports industry differs significantly from the regular seating market. It's a space that caters to higher-end consumers and corporate clients who expect an elevated experience at sports events.

Sports executives managing suites are in a high-stakes, profitable market. The revenue from luxury suites, club seats, and VIP experiences often accounts for a substantial portion of a team's income.

This market isn't just about ticket sales. It encompasses catering, special services, merchandise, and other unique experiences that contribute to a premium feel. These add-ons can be equally, if not more, lucrative than ticket sales alone. Competition is intense. Executives are always looking for ways to stand out and offer distinctive, memorable experiences. This can range from one-of-a-kind seating options, exclusive access to team events, or personalized customer service. The ability to innovate and adapt to customer expectations is crucial in this market. By continuously enhancing their offerings and ensuring their services remain top-tier, sports executives in the premium industry can secure their share of this profitable market.

According to a recent market analysis, the global sports apparel market is expected to reach $248.1 billion by 2026, with a considerable portion attributed to premium sports merchandise. As Nitches penetrates this thriving market, shareholders can anticipate a significant growth trajectory.

The company's engagement with the ALSD event marks a strategic step towards positioning Nitches as a key player within the premium sports industry. This move highlights the company's commitment to unlocking new avenues for growth and delivering value to its shareholders.

