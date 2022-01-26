Nitches Launches Game-Changing Verification Technology to Protect Clothing from Counterfeiting and Prove Authenticity

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nitches Inc., (NICH) (the "Company") a designer and manufacturer of high-end clothing and accessories, today announced the launch of it its Owner Verification System (OVS), which is in the patent application process. Nitches developed the OVS to prove the authenticity of its high-end, exclusive capsule collections that are created with celebrities and influencers. Nitches plans to make its OVS available to other businesses that want to protect their merchandise from counterfeiting in the near future.

Nitches sews a unique QR code into every item it manufactures. Buyers can scan these codes to register their products with a phone number and/or email address on Nitches' proprietary mobile app to verify ownership and originality. The easy-to-use mobile app was designed to work on both iOS and Android devices.

"Because we are working with celebrities and our collections only include 200 – 300 select clothing items, it was paramount that we safeguard our intellectual property and luxury brand," said John Morgan, Nitches' CEO. "We believe our verification technology will be a game-changer for other companies worried about counterfeit products in industries from fashion to sports equipment to home furnishing."

After a QR code is scanned, Nitches' OVS stores the information on a blockchain to ensure the transaction is completely safe and secure. Blockchain, used by cryptocurrency systems like Bitcoin, is a distributed, decentralized database that stores data in blocks that are then linked together. Blockchain-based metaverse environments will also allow Nitches to protect its NFTs (non-fungible tokens) of its clothing items in the digital world, leading to increased interactivity and more secure ownership.

About Nitches Corporation

Nitches is a high-end clothing and accessories company that specializes in creating limited-edition athleisure and streetwear apparel that are sustainable, authentic and exclusive. We collaborate with fashion-forward influencers and celebrities to create capsule collections that reflect their vision and brand. We developed innovative technology to protect our intellectual property and prevent counterfeiting. We strive for creativity, excellence and value in all that we do for our collaborators, customers and stakeholders.

Forward Looking Statements:This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE Nitches Inc