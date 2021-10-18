Nitches Retains PCAOB Auditor And Updates Market On Manufacturing Clothing, Accessories And Branding For Its Strategic Influencers and Celebrities

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nitches Corp. (OTC Pink: NICH) (the "Company") is happy to announce that the Company has engaged a PCAOB Auditing firm with plans to complete audited financials in the near term. The Company engaged this PCAOB Auditing firm to perform a two year audit.

Nitches, with the help of its business and social media development consultant, is focused on prototyping, manufacturing and growing brands for strategic influencers and celebrities. Our business and social media development consultant has already identified and began talks with several celebrity influencers and tastemakers with specific brand and merchandising needs that we plan to assist with bringing to market.

Nitches CEO Mr. John Morgan stated, "I have already engaged in discussions with a few of the celebrity influencers our business and social media development consultant has introduced to Nitches and myself."

The Company looks forward to updating the market again in the near future in regards to the ongoing growth of the Company.

Mr. Morgan went on to say, "Audited financials are a great step forward in transparency and an added value to the Company and it's shareholders. We are excited about the progress we have already made and can't wait to showcase our progress in the coming weeks."

About: Nitches believes that sustainable businesses are the key to the next generation. Our business model is anchored in a long-term vision that builds on the heritage of our brands and stimulates creativity and excellence. Nitches is also focused on new emerging and/or established businesses and technologies.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE Nitches Corp.