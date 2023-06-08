Nitches Unveils Bottle Design Selection for Tover Republic Whiskey and Confirms Production Deposits

News provided by

Nitches

08 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

LAS VEGAS, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nitches (OTC: NICH), is thrilled to announce the selection of the stunning bottle design for Tover Republic Whiskey. Additionally, Nitches proudly confirms that the necessary production deposits have been paid, ensuring the imminent creation of this exceptional whiskey blend. With the final pieces falling into place, the highly anticipated launch of Tover Republic Whiskey is set to captivate whiskey enthusiasts in the coming months.

After an extensive and meticulous design process, Nitches is delighted to unveil the chosen bottle design for Tover Republic Whiskey. The selected design harmoniously blends timeless elegance with a modern twist, representing the spirit's essence and the rich heritage it embodies. Crafted with precision and artistry, the bottle exudes sophistication and reflects the superior quality of the whiskey it will contain.

Furthermore, Nitches is pleased to confirm that the necessary production deposits for Tover Republic Whiskey have been paid, ensuring the commencement of the production phase. Nitches' unwavering commitment to excellence and dedication to craftsmanship will shine through in every bottle of Tover Republic Whiskey, creating an extraordinary sensory experience for whiskey aficionados worldwide.

"We are absolutely thrilled to unveil the bottle design for Tover Republic Whiskey, which perfectly encapsulates the spirit of our brand," said John Morgan, CEO at Nitches. "The painstaking attention to detail in both the bottle design and the whiskey blend itself reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering an exceptional product that whiskey enthusiasts can truly savor and appreciate."

The upcoming launch of Tover Republic Whiskey marks an exciting milestone for Nitches, as they prepare to share their latest masterpiece with the world. The culmination of expert craftsmanship, time-honored traditions, and impeccable taste, Tover Republic Whiskey promises to redefine the whiskey experience for connoisseurs and enthusiasts alike.

Keep an eye out for more updates and announcements regarding the official launch of Tover Republic Whiskey in the coming months. Nitches invites all whiskey lovers to embark on this remarkable journey and indulge in the extraordinary flavors and sensory delights that are coming soon.

To see the bottle and other information please follow the official Nitches twitter handle twitter.com/NitchesCorp

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Nitches to accomplish its stated plan of business. Nitches believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and there forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. Considering the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Nitches or any other person.

SOURCE Nitches

Also from this source

NITCHES CORP ANNOUNCES PIVOTAL COLLABORATION WITH ALSD AND EXPANSION INTO PREMIUM SPORTS SECTOR

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.