Nitin Chopra joins Neotribe Ventures as Managing Director.

After leading security investments at Shasta Ventures, seasoned VC investor and board member brings enterprise software and infrastructure investing expertise to Neotribe's early-stage funds.

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neotribe Ventures , a venture capital firm with more than $450M of capital under management, announced today that Nitin Chopra has joined as a managing director. Neotribe focuses on early and growth-stage companies that are developing breakthrough technologies that stretch the imagination.

Chopra joins Neotribe Ventures from Shasta Ventures where he served as Managing Director. At Shasta, he led the firm's security investments and focused on Seed to Series A investing in enterprise and infrastructure software. Additionally, he's an experienced board member, currently serving as a board director of Banyan Security, Cequence Security, ISARA, Kubit AI, Oomnitza, Prodly, True Fort and Viakoo. Chopra regularly holds executive roundtables with enterprise IT executives, CISOs and venture-backed start-up CEOs.

"We're thrilled to welcome Nitin to our tribe as Managing Director. As a technologist by training, a prior operator, and a seasoned investor, he brings a unique perspective that will help guide our founders who go against the status quo to solve complex problems to create long-lasting change. His deep expertise in cybersecurity will also be complementary to the Neotribe team," said Swaroop 'Kittu' Kolluri, Founder and Managing Director of Neotribe Ventures.

Neotribe has made over 50 strategic investments from Neotribe Ventures Fund I ($138M) and II ($220M) to accelerate the growth of innovative, early-stage companies such as BillionToOne , Heliogen , Energy Vault , Theta Lake , Vendia , Metrika , ThirdAI , and Climate.ai . This year, Neotribe added the Ignite Fund ($90M) to invest in growth-stage companies from within the Neotribe portfolio, as well as net new companies. For example, Neotribe recently announced its fourth investment (Series C) in data-first, multi-cloud security firm, Fortanix . Neotribe led Fortanix's Series A round and the Ignite Fund has allowed Neotribe to continue to invest at each opportunity as the company grows.

When it comes to bringing value to its portfolio companies, Neotribe takes a hands-on approach focused on early to growth-stage companies developing breakthrough technologies that stretch the imagination and cultivates a tribe-like mentality to make sure their entrepreneurs feel they have partners who are supporting and enabling them to confidently pursue new ideas and achieve success. Chopra will bring the same enthusiasm to Neotribe as the firm's existing partners, Neeraj Hablani, Rebecca Mitchem and Alex Salazar.

"I'm honored to have the opportunity to join Kittu and Neotribe's team of well-respected, accomplished partners in an environment that takes an entrepreneur-focused approach to investing," said Nitin Chopra, Managing Director of Neotribe Ventures. "I look forward to working closely with our founders to accelerate their ideas as they continue to build the emerging technology needed to make the world a better place."

About Neotribe Ventures

Neotribe Ventures focuses on strategic investments in early to growth-stage companies developing breakthrough technologies that stretch the imagination. Founded in 2017, the firm manages nearly $450 million in assets across three funds and has invested in a diverse set of companies including computational biology, enterprise security and infrastructure, robotics and AI, blockchain technologies, cleantech, and more. Just as tribes represent small, protective, and caring groups, Neotribe believes that startups with innovative and aspirational teams thrive if provided the security and backing to be unafraid in the pursuit of new ideas, excellence, and success.

To learn more about how Neotribe is partnering with entrepreneurs in the U.S., Europe, Israel, India, and Australia in their quest to solve complex and deeply impactful problems to create lasting change, visit www.neotribe.vc .

