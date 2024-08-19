Nitinotes Appoints Lloyd Diamond as Chief Executive Officer

Experienced healthcare technology leader to drive company's next phase of growth

CAESAREA, Israel, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nitinotes, developers of EndoZip™, a fully automated endoscopic suturing system aimed at treating obesity, today announced the appointment of Lloyd Diamond as the Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Diamond brings more than 30 years of leadership in the medical device industry, having spearheaded significant advancements in orthopedics, endoscopic, and general surgical devices. Most recently, he served as CEO of Pixium Vision S.A., where he led the development of groundbreaking bionic vision systems and strategic partnerships.

"We are thrilled to welcome Lloyd to lead Nitinotes into its next chapter of innovation and growth," said John Barr, Chairman of the Board. "Building upon the foundation established and the exceptional achievements attained, his extensive experience in medical technologies positions him as an outstanding leader to advance our future initiatives."

Lloyd succeeds Raz Bar-On, who will continue as GM of Nitinotes Israel, overseeing operations, R&D, and regulatory functions. "I am honored to join Nitinotes at this pivotal time," said Lloyd Diamond. "With obesity rates rising worldwide and over 1 billion people affected, EndoZip™ provides a critical solution to a significant global health challenge. I look forward to working with the talented team to bring this solution to more patients and healthcare providers worldwide."

As Nitinotes prepares for pivotal trials in the U.S., the company is also enhancing its operational capabilities to meet global demand and regulatory milestones, specifically focusing on the imminent CE mark approval and the European commercial launch.

About Nitinotes: A Leader in Innovative Obesity Treatment

Nitinotes is a pioneer in medical technology, focusing on an innovative solution for obesity treatment. The company's flagship product, EndoZip™, offers a minimally invasive approach for obesity class I & II patients, ensuring consistent, safe suturing with the press of a button, representing a significant advancement in the field.

