Nitra Joins Visa's Fintech Fast Track Program

NEW YORK , March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nitra , which provides smart spending management solutions and business support for private practice physicians, is joining Visa's Fintech Fast Track Program, gaining access to the company's global payment network, VisaNet.

The program allows Nitra to quickly implement cutting-edge financial tools, enabling faster and more secure transactions. Payments, transfers and virtual cards will all be streamlined and simplified. Nitra will also gain access to Visa's growing partner network, providing the company with world-class support and guidance.

Nitra's spend management platform helps practices save time and money.

"Nitra's role is to help doctors in private practice manage their business and save time for what matters most—their patients," said Jonathan Chen, founder and CEO of Nitra. The tools and expertise provided by Visa will be instrumental in delivering more value to our customers, and will enable more opportunities to spend at merchants in more places around the world."

"At Visa, we understand a shift to digital has impacted how money moves and what businesses need." said Vanessa Colella, SVP and Global Head of Innovation and Digital Partnerships at Visa. "By joining Visa's Fintech Fast Track program, exciting Fintechs like Nitra gain unprecedented access to Visa experts, technology, and resources to efficiently scale and bring innovative solutions to market."

Nitra was founded with a mission to bring smart financial products to private practice physicians in the healthcare industry. The Nitra Visa Business Card offers cash-back rewards of up to 5 percent on practice purchases, discounts at medical suppliers, and business-friendly features such as automatic reconciliation and no-fee virtual cards.

About Nitra

Nitra is enabling smarter spending for the next generation of healthcare. We offer a simpler, automated way for healthcare practices to manage their spending and create time for what matters. With streamlined accounting, a clear overview of spending, and access to exclusive rewards, our members are empowered to find the right balance between supporting their patients and running their practice.

