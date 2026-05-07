Nitra Launches "Future of Care Initiative," Commits $20 Billion in Financing for Independent Medical Practices Across America

Three-Year $20 Billion Commitment Through 2028 to Finance, Build, and Scale the Next Generation of Independent Medical Practices

NEW YORK, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nitra, the leading AI-native operating platform for healthcare practices, today announced the Future of Care Initiative, a $20 billion financing commitment through 2028 to provide capital, technology, and operational infrastructure to independent physicians and medical practices across all 50 states.

The initiative comes at a time when independent physicians face mounting pressure from slow-paying payers, rising administrative burden, and increasing consolidation across the healthcare industry. According to the American Medical Association, the share of physicians in small independent practices has declined sharply from 61.4% in 2012 to 47.4% in 2024, reflecting the rapid consolidation reshaping American healthcare.

"The dream of independent medicine in America is slipping away," said Tim Hwang, Co-Founder and CEO of Nitra. "Physicians are being forced to choose between their autonomy and their survival. We don't believe they should have to make that choice. The Future of Care Initiative is our $20 billion commitment to back the physicians who want to build, grow, and control their own practices, and to give them the capital and tools to do it."

A Commitment to Independent Medicine

Independent physicians are the backbone of American healthcare, yet they operate in a system increasingly stacked against them. Payers are squeezing cash flows. Biopharma and supply costs fluctuate unpredictably. Regulatory complexity grows by the year. And the infrastructure to run a modern practice, from scheduling and billing to procurement and accounting, remains deeply fragmented.

The result: physician independence is slipping away, not because doctors want to give it up, but because the system has made it too hard to hold on to.

Nitra's Future of Care Initiative is a direct response to that reality. The firm will focus on four key areas, supporting independent practices across all sizes and specialties by offering financing, operational infrastructure, AI-powered tools, and procurement savings:

Deploying $20 Billion of Capital and Financing through 2028 , including working capital loans, AI-driven claims factoring, equipment financing, revolving credit, and growth capital for practices looking to start, expand, or scale

, including working capital loans, AI-driven claims factoring, equipment financing, revolving credit, and growth capital for practices looking to start, expand, or scale Hiring to Support the Growth of 8,000+ Practices , including 150+ new Nitra hires dedicated to physician growth and the tools to support 8,000+ practices across all 50 states

, including 150+ new Nitra hires dedicated to physician growth and the tools to support 8,000+ practices across all 50 states AI-Powered Practice Infrastructure , including AI-driven accounting, patient scheduling, prior authorization and denials management, cash management, invoicing, and bill pay to save providers time and money

, including AI-driven accounting, patient scheduling, prior authorization and denials management, cash management, invoicing, and bill pay to save providers time and money Procurement and Supply Chain, including access to 50,000+ medical and biopharma SKUs through NitraMart and partnerships with leading GPOs, distributors, and biopharma providers

Nitra's commitment is designed to put real resources behind the doctors who want to own, grow, and control their practices, backed by the company's rapid growth including 740%+ revenue growth in 2025 and over $1 billion in annualized processing volume. In 2026, Nitra was providing upwards of $12 million of financing a day to independent practices in the country.

What Nitra Can Do For Practices

Nitra has already been financing and supporting thousands of independent physicians across the country through its AI-native platform. With the Future of Care Initiative, the firm is significantly expanding that commitment, putting more capital, more infrastructure, and more resources directly behind practice owners nationwide. Through the initiative, physicians can:

Access working capital instantly through Nitra's AI-driven underwriting to pay for drugs, supplies, and equipment without draining cash flow

through Nitra's AI-driven underwriting to pay for drugs, supplies, and equipment without draining cash flow Finance equipment and expansion to open new locations or upgrade capabilities without traditional bank friction

to open new locations or upgrade capabilities without traditional bank friction Get paid faster with integrated patient payment processing and revenue cycle management

with integrated patient payment processing and revenue cycle management Reduce overhead with AI by automating accounting, scheduling, prior authorization, and procurement

by automating accounting, scheduling, prior authorization, and procurement Save on purchasing through NitraMart's negotiated medical supply and biopharma pricing

A Track Record of Backing American Healthcare

Nitra today supports thousands of physicians in over 700 clinics nationwide, processing over $1 billion in annualized volumes across payments, procurement, and patient administration, leveraging AI and software to rapidly deliver and deploy capital into medical practices across the country.

The company counts among its customers some of the most prominent independent healthcare practices in the country, including Bay Area Retina Associates, Southern Vitreoretinal Associates (SVA), PhyNet Dermatology, Brandywine Urology, Elase Medspa, and Empower Aesthetics, spanning practices from Boston and Detroit to Houston, Los Angeles, and Honolulu.

Given the scale of this initiative, Nitra will accelerate hiring across its sales, customer success, engineering, and operations teams, growing from 50 employees to over 200 by the end of 2026, to ensure every practice that comes to Nitra receives the support it needs to grow.

Future of Care Advisory Council

To guide the long-term strategy of the initiative, Nitra is forming the Future of Care Advisory Council, a group of leading physicians, healthcare operators, and policy experts who have built and led independent practices and can speak firsthand to the challenges and opportunities facing practice owners today.

Dr. Richard Park, Advisory Council Chair, is the Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Ascend Partners and founder and former CEO of CityMD, which grew from a single location to 120+ sites and nearly $500 million in revenue before its $8.9 billion acquisition by VillageMD.

"Independent physicians are the backbone of American healthcare, and for too long they have been left without the financial tools and infrastructure they need to compete and thrive," said Dr. Richard Park. "Nitra is building something genuinely different, a platform that gives practice owners real capital and real operational support. The Future of Care Initiative is a meaningful commitment to the doctors who are fighting to stay independent, and I am proud to help lead it."

Dr. Subhransu K. Ray, MD, PhD is the senior partner at Bay Area Retina Associates and a fellowship-trained vitreoretinal surgeon who completed his training at the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary at Harvard Medical School, where he served as Chief Resident and Associate Chief of Ophthalmology.

is the senior partner at Bay Area Retina Associates and a fellowship-trained vitreoretinal surgeon who completed his training at the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary at Harvard Medical School, where he served as Chief Resident and Associate Chief of Ophthalmology. Dr. Lester Zuckerman is the co-founder and former Chief Medical Officer of National Spine & Pain Centers, one of the country's leading independent specialty pain management practices, with over 20 years of experience and repeated recognition as a Washingtonian Magazine "Top Doctor."

The Future of Care Initiative is further supported by Nitra's Board of Advisors, which includes:

Dr. R. Glenn Hubbard , former Chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers and Dean Emeritus and Russell L. Carson Professor of Economics and Finance at Columbia Business School, bringing deep expertise in economic policy, financial markets, and healthcare economics.

, former Chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers and Dean Emeritus and Russell L. Carson Professor of Economics and Finance at Columbia Business School, bringing deep expertise in economic policy, financial markets, and healthcare economics. Sam Wen , co-founder of Square, the payments company now known as Block, and General Partner at Green Visor Capital.

, co-founder of Square, the payments company now known as Block, and General Partner at Green Visor Capital. Raymond Stern, former Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice President at Intuit, makers of QuickBooks and TurboTax, and former Senior Vice President at Yahoo.

About Nitra

Nitra is an AI-native operating system for healthcare practices to run their business and back office. The platform spans finance, procurement, a medical supplies marketplace, and patient administration, automating workflows like payments, purchasing, inventory, scheduling, insurance verification, and patient communication. By embedding AI directly into its infrastructure, Nitra unifies these functions into a single system, reducing manual administrative work and improving operational visibility.

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SOURCE Nitra