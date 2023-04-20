Nitra Offers Walmart Business+ Trial to Doctors

Nitra card holders can now receive a free 6-month trial of Walmart Business+

NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nitra , which provides smart expense management solutions and business support for medical practices and healthcare providers, has worked with Walmart to provide a free, six-month trial to Walmart Business+ . This offer is available to Nitra cardmembers via a dedicated offer code.

Walmart Business is designed to save small businesses and nonprofits time, money, and hassle. The Walmart Business+ membership offers free shipping, no minimum and 2% back in Walmart Business Rewards on orders $250 or more, among other benefits.

"Walmart is one of the biggest retailers in the world, and we are proud to be working together," said Jonathan Chen, founder and CEO of Nitra. "Walmart Business's goal of supporting small enterprises aligns well with Nitra's mission to build a simpler, smarter way for healthcare practices to manage their expenses and create time for what matters.

The Nitra Visa Business Card offers unlimited 2% cash-back rewards on practice purchases, discounts at medical suppliers, and business-friendly features such as automatic reconciliation, in-depth spend analytics and insights, and unlimited virtual cards.

To learn more about the Nitra Visa Business Card, call (845) 443-7752 or visit www.nitra.com .

About Nitra

Nitra is enabling smarter spending for the next generation of healthcare. We offer a simpler, automated way for healthcare practices to manage their expenses and create time for what matters. With streamlined accounting, a clear overview of spending, and access to exclusive rewards, our members are empowered to find the right balance between supporting their patients and running their businesses.

