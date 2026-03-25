Nitradyn, LLC appoints explosives executive as President

TAMPA, Fla., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Energetics manufacturer Nitradyn, LLC has appointed highly experienced explosives executive Braden Lusk as its inaugural President.

Speaking of his new appointment, Dr. Lusk said, "I'm very proud to bring my extensive technical knowledge and unwavering commitment to safety, innovation, and leadership to Nitradyn."

"Nitradyn is powered by strong technical capability and global expertise, and it is a privilege to take a lead role in bolstering the USA's domestic manufacturing capabilities at this critical time for the company and the nation," he said.

Highly accomplished in the US resources and explosives sectors, Dr. Lusk started his career on the front line as an intern at an underground mine in Kansas.

He went on to establish the University of Kentucky's Explosives Research Team, before leading North and South American Operations at Dyno Nobel as President of Dyno Nobel Americas. He was most recently Chief Technology and Marketing Officer for the global Dyno Nobel business.

Nitradyn is based in Florida and was established in 2025 to manufacture and supply high explosives, propellants and advanced energetic materials for broad industry use across the resources, defense and industrial sectors in North America, with potential to expand into other regions.

For more information, please contact:

Ashley Toohey

[email protected]

SOURCE Nitradyn, LLC