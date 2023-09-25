Nitrile Gloves Market size to grow by USD 3.58 billion from 2022-2027| 3M Co., Adenna LLC, AMMEX Corp are some emerging companies in the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nitrile Gloves Market size is projected to increase by USD 3.58 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.23% during the forecast period. Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of major companies operating in the Nitrile Gloves Market including 3M Co., Adenna LLC, AMMEX Corp., Ansell Ltd., Atlantic Safety Products Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Diamond Gloves, Dolphin Products Inc., Dynarex Corp., Globus Shetland Ltd., Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Hebei Aihede Protective Products Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Hongray Group, HYGECO International SA, Just Gloves, Kanam Latex Industries Pvt. Ltd, Kimberly Clark Corp., Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, McKesson Corp. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request free sample report now

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Nitrile Gloves Market 2023-2027

Nitrile Gloves Market: Company Profile

3M Co: The company offers nitrile gloves such as 3M nitrile gloves medium 90011T, 3M nitrile gloves X large 90011T, and 3M nitrile gloves large 90011T.

Nitrile Gloves Market: Geographical Analysis

North America is anticipated to contribute 30%, to the global nitrile gloves market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is driven by strict regulations to control contamination, improved distribution, rising demand for antimicrobial and powder-free gloves, and healthcare regulations mandating proper glove usage to reduce infections.

Nitrile Gloves Market: Segmentation Analysis

Product

Disposable

Durable

End-user

Medical

Non-medical

Geography

North America

Europe

Asia

Rest of the World (ROW)

Nitrile Gloves Market: Driver, Trend & Challenges

Driver - The increasing concern of hygiene and safety in healthcare has placed a greater emphasis on the prevention of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) is driving market growth. HAIs are a significant issue in various healthcare environments, including hospitals, long-term care facilities, home care, and ambulatory care centers. Several factors contribute to the occurrence of HAIs, including the growing number of patients with multiple health conditions, the transmission of drug-resistant bacteria, extended hospital stays, frequent disease outbreaks, and inadequate infection-control measures.

One of the most effective ways to prevent HAIs is by practicing proper hand hygiene, which includes using disinfectants and wearing gloves when interacting with patients. These practices are crucial in healthcare settings and have a direct impact on reducing the risk of infections. Consequently, the widespread adoption of such preventive measures is expected to have a positive influence on the global nitrile gloves market.

Trends - A key factor shaping the nitrile gloves market growth is the increasing preference for biodegradable and powder-free nitrile gloves.

Challenges - Volatile raw material prices and currency fluctuations are one of the key challenges hindering the nitrile gloves market growth.

What are the key data covered in this nitrile gloves market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the nitrile gloves market between 2022 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the nitrile gloves market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across North America , Europe , Asia , and ROW.

, , , and ROW. A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of nitrile gloves market vendors.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Product Market Segmentation by End-User Market Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

