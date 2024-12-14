Nitrile Gloves Market size to increase by USD 3.53 Billion between 2023 to 2028, Market Segmentation by Product, End-user, Geography , Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global nitrile gloves market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.53 billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive forecast of key segments below-

Segmentation Overview

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Nitrile Gloves Market 2024-2028

Product 1.1 Disposable

1.2 Durable End-user 2.1 Medical

2.2 Non-medical Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

The disposable segment of the global nitrile gloves market is experiencing notable growth and is anticipated to expand further during the forecast period. Nitrile gloves, made from synthetic rubber, offer numerous advantages over traditional latex gloves. They exhibit superior resistance to punctures, chemicals, and oils, making them a preferred choice in various industries and applications. In healthcare, disposable nitrile gloves are extensively utilized in hospitals, clinics, and laboratories to ensure protection against infectious diseases, chemicals, and bodily fluids. With the increasing emphasis on infection control, the demand for disposable nitrile gloves has risen significantly. Furthermore, the trend towards replacing latex gloves with nitrile ones due to latex allergies is another factor fueling the growth of this segment. The industrial sector, including manufacturing, automotive, and food processing industries, also drives the demand for disposable nitrile gloves. These gloves provide excellent dexterity and tactile sensitivity, enabling workers to handle delicate equipment and materials with ease while ensuring protection. Additionally, their resistance to chemicals and oils makes them suitable for applications involving hazardous substances. The food and beverage industry also requires disposable nitrile gloves to maintain hygiene standards and prevent cross-contamination during food handling and preparation. The increasing awareness about food safety and stringent regulations imposed by authorities are driving the adoption of these gloves in this sector. Moreover, disposable nitrile gloves offer the convenience of being easily disposable after use, reducing the risk of contamination and promoting hygiene practices. Factors such as growing infection control measures, the shift from latex to nitrile gloves, stringent regulations, and the convenience they offer are expected to fuel the growth of the global nitrile gloves market in the disposable segment during the forecast period.

Analyst Review

The Nitrile Gloves Market has witnessed significant growth due to the increasing healthcare spending and public funding on medical equipment and supplies. With the rising geriatric population and the need for personal protective equipment in various industries, the demand for nitrile gloves as a form of disposable PPE. Product innovation, such as powder-free gloves, has addressed concerns over allergic reactions and contamination risks. Durable nitrile gloves offer chemical resistance against solvents and prevent cross-contamination and pathogen transmission in healthcare settings. The oil & gas, metal & machinery, and cleanroom industries also heavily rely on nitrile gloves for safety and hygiene standards. Despite these benefits, allergic reactions and contamination risks remain concerns, driving the need for continuous innovation in nitrile glove technology.

Market Overview

The Nitrile Gloves Market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing healthcare spending and public funding in various sectors. With the rise in the geriatric population, the demand for personal protective equipment, including nitrile gloves, is increasing. Product innovation, such as powder-free gloves, is gaining popularity due to their benefits in preventing allergic reactions and contamination risk. The medical & healthcare industry, particularly the Pharmaceutical segment, is a major consumer of nitrile gloves due to their chemical resistance and ability to protect against blood-borne pathogens and infectious diseases. The Oil & Gas, Metal & Machinery, and Cleanroom industries also utilize nitrile gloves for safety and hygiene reasons. Nitrile gloves are preferred over Latex and Vinyl gloves due to their superior durability and resistance to solvents. However, raw material costs, particularly Acrylonitrile-butadiene rubber (Nitrile), Acrylonitrile monomers, Butadiene, and Natural Rubber, can impact the market prices. The market includes various manufacturers producing disposable gloves, surgical gloves, and examination gloves, using synthetic rubber like Nitrile, and offering various coatings such as polymer, Acrylic, Silicone, Hydrogels, and Cornstarch or Calcium Carbonate for enhanced grip and durability. The market is also witnessing innovation in the form of chlorination procedure and powdered nitrile gloves to prevent allergic reactions and improve overall glove performance.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Ansell Ltd

11.2 Top Glove Corporation

11.3 Hartalega Holdings

11.4 Unigloves

11.5 Adenna

11.6 Kossan Rubber Industries

11.7 Superior Gloves

11.8 MCR Safety

11.9 Supermax Corporation

11.10 Ammex Corporation

11.11 Cardinal Health

11.12 Medline Industries

11.13 Globus

11.14 Atlantic Safety Products

11.15 MAPA Professional

11.16 3M

11.17 Diamond Gloves

11.18 Dolphin Products

11.19 Dynarex

11.20 Honeywell International

12 Appendix

