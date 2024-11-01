Nitrile Gloves Market to Grow by USD 3.54 Billion (2024-2028) as Hygiene and Safety Concerns Rise; AI-Driven Market Transformation Report - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends - The global nitrile gloves market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.54 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Rising concerns about hygiene and safety regarding healthcare-associated infections is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing preference for biodegradable and powder-free nitrile gloves. However, volatile raw material prices and currency fluctuations poses a challenge.Key market players include 3M Co., Adenna LLC, AMMEX Corp., Ansell Ltd., Atlantic Safety Products Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Diamond Gloves, Dolphin Products Inc., Dynarex Corp., Globus Shetland Ltd., Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Hebei Aihede Protective Products Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Hongray Group, HYGECO International SA, Just Gloves, Kanam Latex Industries Pvt. Ltd, Kimberly Clark Corp., Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, and McKesson Corp..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Nitrile Gloves Market 2024-2028

AI-Powered Market Evolution Insights. Our comprehensive market report ready with the latest trends, growth opportunities, and strategic analysis- View your snapshot now

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Disposable and Durable), End-user (Medical and Non-medical), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled 3M Co., Adenna LLC, AMMEX Corp., Ansell Ltd., Atlantic Safety Products Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Diamond Gloves, Dolphin Products Inc., Dynarex Corp., Globus Shetland Ltd., Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Hebei Aihede Protective Products Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Hongray Group, HYGECO International SA, Just Gloves, Kanam Latex Industries Pvt. Ltd, Kimberly Clark Corp., Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, and McKesson Corp.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The nitrile gloves market is witnessing a shift towards powder-free options due to health concerns and compliance with hygiene standards. Powdered gloves pose risks, including allergic reactions and contamination. Manufacturers focus on producing powder-free gloves using synthetic rubber like nitrile. The healthcare industry, including hospitals and geriatric populations, is a significant market segment. Other industries, such as pharmaceutical, oil & gas, and cleanroom industries, also use nitrile gloves for chemical resistance and infection prevention. The durable and cross-contamination-resistant gloves are essential in medical examinations and surgical procedures. The powder-free segment's growth is driven by the need for allergic reactions prevention and the increasing demand for disposable gloves. Raw material costs, such as acrylonitrile-butadiene rubber, impact the market.

Insights on how AI is driving innovation, efficiency, and market growth- Request Sample!

Market Challenges

The nitrile gloves market is currently facing instability due to volatile raw material prices and currency fluctuations. The primary cause is the significant increase in butadiene prices, driven by a nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) supply shortage from closed production plants during the COVID-19 pandemic. Industries such as pharmaceuticals, oil & gas, and healthcare heavily rely on nitrile gloves for chemical resistance, allergic reaction prevention, and infection control. Manufacturers grapple with rising raw material costs, including acrylonitrile-butadiene rubber, butadiene, and acrylonitrile monomers, impacting the production of nitrile, latex, and vinyl gloves.

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth- Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This nitrile gloves market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Disposable

1.2 Durable End-user 2.1 Medical

2.2 Non-medical Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Disposable- The disposable segment of the global nitrile gloves market is experiencing growth, driven by the advantages of synthetic rubber gloves over traditional latex ones. Nitrile gloves, made from silicone or hydrogels, are highly resistant to punctures, chemicals, and oils, making them indispensable in various industries. In healthcare, they are extensively used in hospitals, clinics, and laboratories to ensure protection against infectious diseases, chemicals, and bodily fluids. With increasing healthcare spending and public funding, the demand for nitrile gloves as personal protective equipment is surging. The geriatric population's vulnerability to allergic reactions and contamination risk further fuels the market's growth. Product innovation, such as powder-free and durable nitrile gloves, prevents allergic reactions and minimizes cross-contamination and pathogen transmission risks. The pharmaceutical segment, oil & gas industry, metal & machinery industry, cleanroom industry, and life science division are significant consumers of nitrile gloves due to their chemical resistance to solvents. Notable nitrile gloves manufacturers include Sanrea Healthcare Products. The market's expansion is also influenced by the shift from powdered nitrile gloves to powder-free ones due to the risk of contamination and allergic reactions.

Download complimentary Sample Report to gain insights into AI's impact on market dynamics, emerging trends, and future opportunities- including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022)

Research Analysis

The Nitrile Gloves Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing healthcare spending and the need for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in various industries. The geriatric population's vulnerability to contamination risk and pathogen transmission has led to a higher demand for disposable gloves that meet hygiene standards. Product innovation in the form of durable nitrile gloves, which offer chemical resistance to solvents and prevent allergic reactions, has been a key driver in the market. The oil & gas, metal & machinery, and cleanroom industries also rely heavily on nitrile gloves for safety and prevention of cross-contamination. Powder-free gloves, which reduce the risk of allergic reactions and contamination, are increasingly popular choices in healthcare settings.

Market Research Overview

The Nitrile Gloves Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for personal protective equipment in various industries. These gloves, made from synthetic rubber, offer superior protection against chemicals, oil, and other hazardous substances. The market is driven by factors such as the rising awareness of occupational health and safety, the increasing number of applications in healthcare and manufacturing sectors, and the growing preference for nitrile gloves over other types of protective gloves. The market is also influenced by factors such as the cost-effectiveness of nitrile gloves, their durability, and their ability to provide a better fit and comfort compared to other gloves. The market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years, with key players focusing on innovation, product development, and strategic collaborations to expand their market share.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Disposable



Durable

End-user

Medical



Non-medical

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio