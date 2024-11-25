Nitrile Gloves Market to Grow by USD 3.54 Billion (2024-2028), Driven by Hygiene and Safety Concerns in Healthcare, AI Driving Market Transformation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends - The global nitrile gloves market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.54 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Rising concerns about hygiene and safety regarding healthcare-associated infections is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing preference for biodegradable and powder-free nitrile gloves. However, volatile raw material prices and currency fluctuations poses a challenge.Key market players include 3M Co., Adenna LLC, AMMEX Corp., Ansell Ltd., Atlantic Safety Products Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Diamond Gloves, Dolphin Products Inc., Dynarex Corp., Globus Shetland Ltd., Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Hebei Aihede Protective Products Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Hongray Group, HYGECO International SA, Just Gloves, Kanam Latex Industries Pvt. Ltd, Kimberly Clark Corp., Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, and McKesson Corp..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Nitrile Gloves Market 2024-2028

Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View Free Sample PDF

Nitrile Gloves Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.8% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 3535.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.2 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution Asia at 32% Key countries US, UK, China, Germany, and Japan Key companies profiled 3M Co., Adenna LLC, AMMEX Corp., Ansell Ltd., Atlantic Safety Products Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Diamond Gloves, Dolphin Products Inc., Dynarex Corp., Globus Shetland Ltd., Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Hebei Aihede Protective Products Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Hongray Group, HYGECO International SA, Just Gloves, Kanam Latex Industries Pvt. Ltd, Kimberly Clark Corp., Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, and McKesson Corp.

Market Driver

The Nitrile Gloves Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing healthcare spending and public funding in the Medical & Healthcare Industry. With a focus on Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), the market is prioritizing the production of Powder-free Nitrile Gloves to prevent Allergic Reactions and Contamination Risk. The Geriatric Population's growing needs and the rise of Infectious Diseases, including Viral Outbreaks, further boost demand. Product Innovation, such as Durable Nitrile Gloves with Chemical Resistance against Solvents, is crucial in various industries like Oil & Gas, Metal & Machinery, and Cleanroom. Nitrile Gloves manufacturers cater to the Pharmaceutical Segment, ensuring Hygiene Standards and preventing Pathogen Transmission during Medical Examinations. The Disposable Gloves segment dominates the market, with Nitrile, latex, and vinyl being common choices. Raw material costs, particularly Acrylonitrile-butadiene rubber (Nitrile), Butadiene, and Acrylonitrile monomers, impact pricing. Latex Allergies and Cross-contamination concerns are driving the preference for Nitrile Gloves over Latex and Vinyl. The market also offers Polymer Coatings, such as Acrylic, Silicone, and Hydrogels, to enhance grip and prevent Powdered Nitrile Gloves from using Cornstarch or Calcium Carbonate.

The preference for powder-free nitrile gloves is on the rise among various industries, including healthcare, food processing, and automotive. Powdered gloves, which have long been used due to their easy application, carry risks such as exposure to starch powder that can lead to health issues like granulomas, pleuritis, myocarditis, and skin irritation. To mitigate these risks, regulations mandate the use of hand washing instead of alcohol-based hand rubs (ABHR) after glove removal. However, hand washing takes longer than using ABHR, making adherence to hand hygiene standards more challenging. In response, glove manufacturers are focusing on producing powder-free nitrile gloves, eliminating the residual powder from powdered gloves to ensure user safety and ease of compliance with hygiene protocols.

Request Sample of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!

Market Challenges

The Nitrile Gloves Market faces several challenges in various industries such as healthcare, oil & gas, metal & machinery, and life sciences. Healthcare spending and public funding limitations impact the demand for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), including nitrile gloves. The geriatric population's growth increases the need for nitrile gloves in medical examinations due to latex allergies and powder-free preferences. Product innovation, like durable nitrile gloves, addresses allergic reactions and contamination risks. Nitrile gloves' chemical resistance to solvents and infectious diseases, including blood-borne pathogens and viral outbreaks, is crucial. However, raw material costs, especially Acrylonitrile-butadiene rubber (Nitrile), Acrylonitrile monomers, Butadiene, and natural rubber, pose challenges. Manufacturers like Sanrea Healthcare Products focus on innovation, such as polymer coatings and alternative materials like synthetic rubber, to meet industry demands while maintaining hygiene standards. Cross-contamination and pathogen transmission risks necessitate continuous improvement in nitrile glove production. The Pharmaceutical segment, Oil & Gas industry, Cleanroom industry, and Medical & healthcare industry drive the disposable gloves segment's growth. Allergic reactions prevention and powder-free segments are essential considerations. Traditional materials like latex and vinyl face competition from nitrile gloves.

The nitrile gloves market is currently facing challenges due to volatile raw material prices and currency fluctuations. The primary raw material for manufacturing nitrile gloves is nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR). The price of NBR has seen a significant increase recently, primarily due to the permanent shutdown of several NBR production plants in Asia and North America during the COVID-19 pandemic. This shortage in supply has put pressure on manufacturers to manage their sourcing costs. Other factors, such as capacity constraints, stockpiling by users, new regulations, unfavorable environmental conditions, foreign exchange rates, seasonal drops and spikes, and economic crises, also contribute to the price volatility of NBR. These challenges may impact the overall production and availability of nitrile gloves in the market.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends- Get your access now!

Segment Overview

This nitrile gloves market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Disposable

1.2 Durable End-user 2.1 Medical

2.2 Non-medical Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Disposable- The disposable segment of the global nitrile gloves market is experiencing notable growth and is anticipated to expand further during the forecast period. Nitrile gloves, made from synthetic rubber, offer numerous advantages over traditional latex gloves. They exhibit superior resistance to punctures, chemicals, and oils, making them a preferred choice in various industries and applications. In healthcare, disposable nitrile gloves are extensively utilized in hospitals, clinics, and laboratories to ensure protection against infectious diseases, chemicals, and bodily fluids. With the increasing emphasis on infection control, the demand for disposable nitrile gloves has risen significantly. Furthermore, the trend towards replacing latex gloves with nitrile ones due to latex allergies is another factor fueling the growth of this segment. The industrial sector, including manufacturing, automotive, and food processing industries, also drives the demand for disposable nitrile gloves. These gloves provide excellent dexterity and tactile sensitivity, enabling workers to handle delicate equipment and materials with ease while ensuring protection. Additionally, their resistance to chemicals and oils makes them suitable for applications involving hazardous substances. The food and beverage industry also requires disposable nitrile gloves to maintain hygiene standards and prevent cross-contamination during food handling and preparation. The increasing awareness about food safety and stringent regulations imposed by authorities are driving the adoption of these gloves in this sector. Moreover, disposable nitrile gloves offer the convenience of being easily disposable after use, reducing the risk of contamination and promoting hygiene practices. Factors such as growing infection control measures, the shift from latex to nitrile gloves, stringent regulations, and the convenience they offer are expected to fuel the growth of the global nitrile gloves market in the disposable segment during the forecast period.

Download a Sample of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

The Nitrile Gloves Market has witnessed significant growth due to the increasing healthcare spending and public funding on medical equipment and supplies. With the rising geriatric population and the need for personal protective equipment in various industries, the demand for nitrile gloves as a form of disposable PPE. Product innovation, such as powder-free gloves, has addressed concerns over allergic reactions and contamination risks. Durable nitrile gloves offer chemical resistance against solvents and prevent cross-contamination and pathogen transmission in healthcare settings. The oil & gas, metal & machinery, and cleanroom industries also heavily rely on nitrile gloves for safety and hygiene standards. Despite these benefits, allergic reactions and contamination risks remain concerns, driving the need for continuous innovation in nitrile glove technology.

Market Research Overview

The Nitrile Gloves Market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing healthcare spending and public funding in various sectors. With the rise in the geriatric population, the demand for personal protective equipment, including nitrile gloves, is increasing. Product innovation, such as powder-free gloves, is gaining popularity due to their benefits in preventing allergic reactions and contamination risk. The medical & healthcare industry, particularly the Pharmaceutical segment, is a major consumer of nitrile gloves due to their chemical resistance and ability to protect against blood-borne pathogens and infectious diseases. The Oil & Gas, Metal & Machinery, and Cleanroom industries also utilize nitrile gloves for safety and hygiene reasons. Nitrile gloves are preferred over Latex and Vinyl gloves due to their superior durability and resistance to solvents. However, raw material costs, particularly Acrylonitrile-butadiene rubber (Nitrile), Acrylonitrile monomers, Butadiene, and Natural Rubber, can impact the market prices. The market includes various manufacturers producing disposable gloves, surgical gloves, and examination gloves, using synthetic rubber like Nitrile, and offering various coatings such as polymer, Acrylic, Silicone, Hydrogels, and Cornstarch or Calcium Carbonate for enhanced grip and durability. The market is also witnessing innovation in the form of chlorination procedure and powdered nitrile gloves to prevent allergic reactions and improve overall glove performance.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Disposable



Durable

End-user

Medical



Non-medical

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio