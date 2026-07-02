NITRO CIRCUS TAKES DINNER TO NEW HEIGHTS WITH WORLD-FIRST "DINNER FOR 6" SKYDIVING STUNT

Six Skydivers Exit a Plane Over Arizona and Share a Mid-Air Dinner Table Experience While Freefalling 13,000 Feet in Latest Nitro Circus Spectacle

High-res Images and Video HERE | Credit: Nitro Circus

PHOENIX, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nitro Circus today unveiled its latest jaw-dropping stunt: "Dinner For Six," a feat unlike anything ever attempted in skydiving or action sports. The stunt premieres Thursday, July 2, and represents the latest chapter in Nitro Circus' mission to create moments fans never thought possible.

In the stunt, six skydiving athletes sat around a fully dressed dinner table as it rolled out the back of an airplane 13,000 feet above Eloy, Arizona. Complete with wine glasses, silverware, plated steak dinner, and a white tablecloth, the athletes remained seated as they entered free-fall. They dined together while flying the table through the sky for about 40 seconds before deploying their parachutes.

The unprecedented Nitro Circus stunt was executed in partnership with Arizona Arsenal. In the stunt, six skydiving athletes sat around a fully dressed dinner table as it rolled out the back of an airplane 13,000 feet above Arizona. Complete with wine glasses, silverware, plated meals, and a white tablecloth, the athletes remained seated as they entered free-fall. They dined together while flying the table through the sky for about 40 seconds before deploying their parachutes.

Steve Curtis and Sarah Curtis, world-renowned skydivers, are the dynamic pair who led the stunt. Steve Curtis, widely recognized as one of the greatest skydivers in history, is an AFFI, Coach, and Tandem Instructor with a PRO rating and HAPS, and holds multiple national open competition medals from 1998 to 2016. Holds Multiple national and world records and is an organizer as well as a Demonstration and stunt jumper. Has logged more than 25,000 jumps throughout his career. Sarah Curtis AFFI, Coach, Tandem Instructor, PRO rating, HAPS, US, and National open competition medals from 2006 to 2016. Multiple-time national and world record holder and organizer. Demonstration and stunt jumper. Aircraft support for the stunt was provided by Skydive Arizona.

Nitro Circus, known globally for redefining action sports entertainment, designs stunts to surprise and delight fans while showcasing the creativity, courage, and innovation synonymous with the brand. Recent activations have included the widely publicized White House ramp jump and other groundbreaking feats that push the limits of what's possible in action sports. "Dinner for 6" raises the bar once again. It transforms a familiar dinner gathering into an incredible aerial experience that merges precision skydiving, engineering, and Nitro Circus's signature pledge to do what has never been done before.

"At Nitro Circus, we're constantly challenging ourselves to dream bigger and create moments that have never been seen before," said Tal Cooperman, Chief Marketing Officer at Thrill Sports. "Dinner for Six perfectly captures what Nitro Circus 2.0 is all about—innovation, spectacle, and delivering unforgettable experiences that leave fans asking, 'How did they do that?' What started as a Michelin-level dinner service for six guests at 13,000 feet may soon become the most sought-after reservation in action sports. Fans attending Nitro Circus 2.0 this summer should come hungry because we're exploring ways to bring a taste of Dinner for 6 to select tour stops across North America."

The stunt serves as a preview of what fans can expect from Nitro Circus 2.0, the all-new live production featuring next-generation action sports athletes, bigger tricks, fresh formats, and never-before-seen stunts when it returns to stadiums and ballparks across the United States and Canada this summer.

NITRO CIRCUS 2.0 NORTH AMERICA TOUR

WED, AUG 5: Ottawa, ON – Ottawa Stadium

FRI, AUG 7: Rochester, NY – ESL Ballpark

SAT, AUG 8: Altoona, PA – Peoples Natural Gas Field

SUN, AUG 9: Hamilton, ON – Hamilton Stadium

TUES, AUG 11: Lansing, MI – Jackson Field

THUR, AUG 13: South Bend, IN – Four Winds Field

FRI, AUG 14: Appleton, WI – Neuroscience Group Field

SAT, AUG 15: St. Paul, MN – CHS Field

WED, AUG 19: Birmingham, AL – Regions Field

FRI, AUG 21: North Augusta, SC – SRP Park

SAT, AUG 22: Durham, NC – Durham Bulls Athletic Park

SUN, AUG 23: Annapolis, MD – Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

TUES, AUG 25: Norfolk, VA – Harbor Park Stadium

THUR, AUG 27: Salem, VA – Salem Memorial Ballpark

FRI, AUG 28: Gwinnett County, GA – Gwinnett Field

SAT, AUG 29: Knoxville, TN – Covenant Health Park

SUN, AUG 30: Lexington, KY – Legends Field

Tickets are on sale now at NitroCircus.com.

ABOUT NITRO CIRCUS:

Nitro Circus, a global sports entertainment leader, creates electrifying live events and unbelievable original content that at once exhilarates, captivates, and inspires thrill-seeking fans worldwide. Co-founded in 2003 by iconic superstar Travis Pastrana, Nitro Circus has since grown into a multiplatform phenomenon creating spectacular live events, progressive competitions, hit television programming, and innovative digital offerings. With over three million tickets sold to date, linear content that has aired in over 60 countries, and a burgeoning consumer products business, Nitro Circus is at the forefront of sports and entertainment. For more information, visit nitrocircus.com or on social media @nitrocircus (Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X)

ABOUT THRILL SPORTS:

Thrill Sports is a next-generation content company at the intersection of sports, entertainment, and lifestyle. As the parent company of Nitro Circus, Street League Skateboarding (SLS), and Power Slap, Thrill Sports is committed to delivering mind-blowing action sports events and original content worldwide. With over 75 million followers across multiple brand pages and channels, Thrill Sports is a leader in the action sports industry.

Media Contact: Thrill Sports, Nadia Hernandez, [email protected]

SOURCE Thrill Sports; Nitro Circus