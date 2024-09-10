NITRO CIRCUS TO RETURN TO THE US THIS FALL IN AN ALL-NEW, UNBELIEVABLE LIVE TOUR!

Pre-Sale Begins Tuesday, Sept. 10th; Public On-Sale to Follow on Friday, Sept. 13th

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Thrill One Sports & Entertainment and Round Room Live announce an all-new Nitro Circus tour that will electrify and engage audiences across the US this fall. This jaw-dropping show will thrill fans of all ages with unbelievable stunts, dynamic performances, boundless energy, and non-stop excitement. The tour kicks off in Cedar Rapids, IA, on November 3, 2024, and will make stops in select cities nationwide.

Tickets for the Nitro Circus tour go on sale this Friday, September 13th at 10am local time. Fans can secure their tickets early with an exclusive pre-sale starting today, Tuesday, September 10th. For pre-sale access, tickets, and more information, visit NitroCircus.com .

Nitro Circus's elite roster features top athletes like Australian Ryan 'R Willy' Williams, the holder of over 100 'World's Firsts' on both scooter and bike and one of the most viral sports figures on social media with videos garnering over 500 million views. Joining him are Adam Jones, a 6-time X-Games medalist in Freestyle Motocross, and Andy Buckworth, a BMX icon and the first rider to successfully land the superman double front flip. These athletes will push the boundaries of what's possible with high-flying stunts, tricks, and heart-pounding excitement. Fans of all ages will witness all-new competitions, pitting the best against the best in friendly showdowns showcasing Freestyle Motocross, Skate, BMX, Scooter, and Crazy Contraptions. With nonstop energy underscored by a live DJ, attendees can join in on the fun with new interactive elements that bring them closer than ever before to the competition.

Fans are also invited to elevate their experience with the exclusive Nitro Circus Track Pass, designed for the ultimate fan and an unforgettable adventure. With the Nitro Circus Track Pass, fans will enjoy early entry to beat the crowds, floor access for an up-close view of the Nitro Circus track, FMX and BMX bikes, an exclusive athlete autograph session* to meet the stars behind the stunts, a commemorative lanyard, a limited-edition poster and more!

"Our fans are at the heart of everything we do, and this new tour is a celebration of their passion," said Matt Cohn, CEO of Thrill One Sports & Entertainment. "We're excited to showcase a new generation of athletes who are pushing the limits and creating unforgettable moments for fans of all ages. This tour is all about bringing them closer to the action and giving them an experience they won't forget."

"I'm extremely stoked that Nitro Circus is hitting the road again," said Nitro Circus legend Ryan 'R Willy' Williams. "This tour is all about bringing the same jaw-dropping action and non-stop excitement that fans have come to love, but with a brand-new show format that's going to blow everyone away. What makes Nitro Circus so special is that it's truly a show for everyone—whether you're a die-hard fan or it's your first time, young or old, the energy is contagious, and the thrills are unforgettable. I can't wait to see families and fans of all ages out there, making memories and having an absolute blast with us!"

"We are beyond thrilled to bring a brand-new Nitro Circus tour to fans across the country!" said Stephen Shaw, Founder and Co-President of Round Room Live. "We've been blown away by the enthusiasm and passion we've seen from Nitro fans of all ages, and know this new show will surpass their expectations with explosive stunts, energy and fun."

Fans can visit NitroCircus.com for ticket and additional touring information.

UPCOMING NITRO CIRCUS 2024 DATES**:

Sunday, Nov. 3 – Alliant Energy PowerHouse – Cedar Rapids, IA

Wednesday, Nov. 6 – Denny Sanford Premier Center – Sioux Falls, SD

Thursday, Nov. 7 – Fargodome – Fargo, ND***

Saturday, Nov. 9 – Cable Dahmer Arena - Independence, MO

Sunday, Nov. 10 – BMO Center – Rockford, IL

Tuesday, Nov. 12 – Dow Event Center – Saginaw, MI

Wednesday, Nov. 13 – Erie Insurance Arena – Erie, PA

Friday, Nov. 15 – Cross Insurance Center – Bangor, ME

Saturday, Nov. 16 – Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum – Uniondale, NY

Sunday, Nov. 17 – PPL Center – Allentown, PA

Tuesday, Nov. 19 – Mohegan Sun Arena – Wilkes Barre Township, PA***

Wednesday, Nov. 20 – Amica Mutual Pavillion – Providence, RI

Friday, Nov. 22 – XL Center – Hartford, CT

Saturday, Nov. 23 – Cross Insurance Arena – Portland, ME

Sunday, Nov. 24 – CURE Insurance Arena – Trenton, NJ

Tuesday, Nov. 26 – Covelli Centre – Youngstown, OH

Wednesday, Nov. 27 – MVP Arena – Albany, NY

Friday, Nov. 29 – KFC Yum! Center – Louisville, KY

Saturday, Nov. 30 – Peoria Civic Center – Peoria, IL

Sunday, Dec. 1 – Fishers Event Center – Fishers, IN

Tuesday, Dec. 3 – Huntington Center – Toledo, OH

Wednesday, Dec. 4 – Truist Arena – Highland Heights, KY

Thursday, Dec. 5 – Nationwide Arena – Columbus, OH

Saturday, Dec. 7 – Cadence Bank Arena – Tupelo, MS

Tuesday, Dec. 10 – Donald L. Tucker Civic Center – Tallahassee, FL

Thursday, Dec. 12 – Mississippi Coast Coliseum – Biloxi, MS

Saturday, Dec. 14 – Bojangles Coliseum – Charlotte, NC

Sunday, Dec. 15 – Greensboro Coliseum – Greensboro, NC

Monday, Dec. 16 – Enmarket Arena – Savannah, GA

*Nitro Circus Athletes subject to change.

**Additional dates and cities will be announced soon.

***Pre-Sale Sept. 16/17, On-Sale Sept. 20.

About Nitro Circus:

Nitro Circus, a global sports entertainment leader, creates electrifying live events and unbelievable original content that at once exhilarates, captivates and inspires thrill-seeking fans worldwide. Co-founded in 2003 by iconic superstar Travis Pastrana, Nitro Circus has since grown into a multiplatform phenomenon creating spectacular live events, progressive competitions, hit television programming and innovative digital offerings. With over three million tickets sold to date, linear content that has aired in over 60 countries and a burgeoning consumer products business, Nitro Circus is at the forefront of sports and entertainment. For more information visit nitrocircus.com .

About Thrill One Sports & Entertainment:

Thrill One Sports & Entertainment is a next-generation content company that thrives at the intersection of sports, entertainment, and lifestyle. Established in 2020, Thrill One brings together the dynamic resources of Nitro Circus, Nitrocross, Street League Skateboarding (SLS), and Superjacket Productions. Dedicated to the creation of awe-inspiring action sports events and original content, Thrill One is powered by a roster of the most audacious athletes, exceptional talent, and forward-thinking brands. Our mission is to deliver heart-pounding experiences and captivating content to audiences worldwide. Thrill One Sports & Entertainment is proud to maintain one of the most substantial aggregate social media followings in the world of sports and lifestyle entertainment, with over 40 million dedicated followers across our brand pages and channels. Visit thrillone.com for additional information.

About Round Room Live:

Round Room Live is the leading producer and promoter of exhibitions and family show entertainment, specializing in transforming both new and iconic intellectual property into engaging and thrilling live events. Round Room creates unique live experiences tailored to the distinct character of each property and produces the highest quality productions for audiences around the world.

Their current roster of touring theatrical shows includes: Blippi: Join the Band Tour, Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour, Blippi The Musical (2023 Olivier Award nomination for Best Family production), Sesame Street Live!, Peppa Pig Live, Shrek the Musical (2024 US Tour) and Blue's Clues & You! Live On Stage. Round Room's Immersive and Entertainment Experiences division is currently touring: Formula 1: The Exhibition, Jurassic World: The Exhibition, Mandela: The Official Exhibition, and Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I'm Free.

