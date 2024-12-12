Nitro Games announces Autogun Heroes: Supercharged

Gus and the hero squad are bringing the action to PC with a brand-new supercharged shoot `em up game

KOTKA, Finland, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nitro Games has announced Autogun Heroes: Supercharged, a skill-based shoot 'em up game crafted specifically for PC fans. This upcoming release marks the next milestone in the platform expansion of Autogun Heroes. Originally debuting on mobile in 2023 and expanding to web games in 2024, Gus and the hero squad are now setting their sights on conquering the PC platform with this exciting new game.

"We're proud to announce a brand-new game designed and crafted for our PC fans. In many ways, this is Gus and his hero squad returning back to their roots, as the game draws inspiration from the classic shoot 'em up era," said Jussi Tähtinen, CEO & Co-Founder at Nitro Games.

Autogun Heroes: Supercharged is an action-packed 2D shoot-'em-up that combines skill-based platforming with tight, responsive controls. Players will assemble a diverse roster of heroes, each equipped with unique abilities, to fight back against alien invaders across a variety of distinct game worlds. Dodge. Roll. Dominate!

The Steam store page for the game is now live. The release date is yet to be announced.

Wishlist now at: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3328730/Autogun_Heroes_Supercharged/

Game website: https://autogunheroes.net/

Announcement trailer: https://youtu.be/cOkdkxyXA-I

Press kit: https://bit.ly/AHSpresskit

